Lifestyle

5 healthy recipes using makhana you must give a try

5 healthy recipes using makhana you must give a try

Written by Sneha Das Sep 20, 2022, 04:40 pm 2 min read

Makhanas are healthy and nutritious and perfect to have on a weight loss diet.

Derived from the Euryale ferox plant, makhana or fox nut is a type of seed that is widely cultivated throughout Asia. It can be enjoyed roasted and consumed as a savory snack or added to curries or desserts. Rich in essential micronutrients like magnesium, calcium, phosphorus, and iron, makhana promotes weight loss and supports your heart health. Try these five amazing recipes using makhana.

Creamy and thick Makhane ki kheer

Saute makhana in ghee for three-four minutes and blend into a coarse powder. Boil milk in a non-stick pan. Add sugar, mix well and cook for two minutes. Add coarsely crushed makhana, mix well and cook for some time. Add nutmeg powder and saffron, mix well and cook for a minute. Refrigerate the kheer for one hour, garnish with pistachios and serve chilled.

Spicy curry Makhane ki sabzi

Pressure cook onions, poppy seeds, cashews, and melon seeds with water. Blend into a smooth paste. Roast makhana in ghee until crunchy. Saute bay leaf, cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves in oil in another pan. Add green chili, onion, and green peas, and saute well. Add red chili flakes, prepared paste, grated ginger, and water, and boil. Add roasted makhana and mix. Serve hot.

Spicy and healthy chaat Makhana bhel

Dry roast makhana in ghee for four-five minutes and let them cool. Add chaat masala, salt, red chili powder, turmeric, and black salt to the same pan and mix well. Add roasted makhana and mix again. Add onion, tomato, roasted peanuts, sweet tamarind chutney, chaat masala, salt, coriander leaves, green chutney, and lime juice, and mix well. Garnish with sev and serve immediately.

Mid-day snack Makhana yogurt

The perfect mid-day snack to have during summers, this makhana yogurt is cooling, wholesome, and healthy and will keep your hunger pangs at bay. Take plain yogurt in a bowl, add roasted makhana to it and mix well. Add jaggery powder, mix again and serve immediately. You can also replace jaggery with black pepper and pink salt if you like it savory.

Healthy and nutritious Makhana tikki

These makhana tikkis are healthy and filling and can be had on a weight loss diet. Roast makhana in ghee and coarsely ground them. Add them to a bowl along with mashed potatoes, green peppers, salt, grilled peanuts, coriander leaves, fennel seed powder, chaat masala, and garam masala powder, and mix well. Shape into oval patties, saute in some oil, and serve with chutney.