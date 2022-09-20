Lifestyle

Jordan on your itinerary? Consider booking these 5 unique hotels

These five unique hotels in Jordan make for the perfect stay.

Often called the "Oasis of Stability," Jordan is known for its stunning landscapes, ancient archaeological sites, beautiful art, and delicious cuisine. This makes it among the most-loved tourist destinations, especially for travelers who love to explore a country's rich history and culture. So if you're planning a trip to Jordan, here are five unique hotels where you could book your stay.

Travel to Mars Wadi Rum UFO Luxotel

As you first browse through its photographs, you'd feel as if Wadi Rum UFO Luxotel is located somewhere on Mars! The views from this one-of-a-kind hotel are almost the same as on the neighboring planet as the property is tucked away from the main cities of Jordan. You get to stay inside palatial bubble tents that are equipped with modern amenities.

Ancient The Old Village Hotel

The Old Village Hotel is nestled in the famous Moon Village in Wadi Musa in southern Jordan, which was built by the Nawafleh tribe back in the 1800s. Today, this hotel is managed by the members of this tribe! Additionally, the property also features some parts of the buildings, water channels, and water tanks that were constructed in the 1st century BC.

Close to nature Ma Hot Springs

Your room at Ma Hot Springs will be 264 meters below sea level, with a spectacular mountain landscape to enjoy. The property boasts a locally-inspired architecture and features amenities like a spa center which is directly situated under a hot spring waterfall. Moreover, the hotel also has two on-site restaurants and bars, and a thermal pool where you can simply unwind.

Swimming pool Kempinski Ishtar Dead Sea

Kempinski Ishtar Dead Sea in Amman has not just one, two, or three swimming pools but nine of them! Of these, one is an infinity pool where you can enjoy some breathtaking views, while others have extensive lounge areas connected to gardens, bars, or restaurants. It's situated on the edge of the famous salt lake, 434 below sea level.

Tower hotel Amman Rotana

Amman Rotana is Jordan's first-ever tower hotel. It is 188 meters tall and dominates Amman's skyline by a big margin. This five-star property features 412 well-equipped rooms and three restaurants. Speaking of the rooms, there are floor-to-ceiling windows, air conditioning, minibars, and other useful amenities. The hotel has 50 floors and is only 45 minutes away from the Queen Alia International Airport.