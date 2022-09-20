World

The historic Trans Bhutan Trail reopens after 60 years

Written by Sneha Das Sep 20, 2022, 02:57 pm 2 min read

The historic Trans Bhutan Trail will open for tourists from September 28, 2022.

The iconic Trans Bhutan Trail that dates back to the 16th century is reopening after 60 years and is all set to welcome travelers from September 28, 2022. The 403 kilometers long trail connects nine districts, two national parks, and 28 local governments. In ancient times, the trail served as a pilgrimage route for Buddhists traveling from eastern to western Bhutan and Tibet.

History The trail fell into disrepair in the 1960s

Bhutan will be reopening its border for tourists from September 23, 2.5 years after COVID-19. The trail that was once used by messengers, pilgrims, traders, and monks went into dilapidation following the construction of the national highway in the 1960s. However, the trail has been revived with the support of The King of Bhutan, the Tourism Council of Bhutan, and the Bhutan Canada Foundation.

Surrounding The trail's reopening is expected to boost Bhutan's economy

The Trans Bhutan Trail connects the town of Haa in the west and near the Tibet border with Trashigang in the east, bordering Arunachal Pradesh. The trail is surrounded by verdant valleys, towering Himalayan peaks, and mountain ridges. You will find Bhutan's 400 historic and cultural landmarks en route. Reopening this route will help boost the economy of Bhutan and help grow local communities.

Aim 'Aim is to help local communities enhance tourism amenities'

Sam Blyth, Chair of the Bhutan Canada Foundation said in a press release, "The Trans Bhutan Trail will significantly contribute to the expansion of sustainable and ecotourism by encouraging intrepid visitors and explorers from India to participate in community-based experiences." "Our aim is to help local communities to enhance tourism amenities and provide visitors with the experience of a lifetime," Blyth added.

Information The trail contributes to sustainable development

The trail's restoration is intended as a gift to the present and future generations and also as a homage to Bhutan's ancestors. It contributes to sustainable development and sets global standards for environmental preservation as visitors get lured into the stunning spell of nature.

Adventure The trail offers trekking and hiking opportunities

This trail is an open invitation to adventure enthusiasts as they will get the opportunity to trek, hike, and run here. The whole route will take a month to complete. Half-day and full-day treks are also available with three, four, or seven-day section hikes being popular among visitors. You can also take shorter-duration tours. Homestays, hotels, and campsites will be available along the way.