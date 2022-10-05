Lifestyle

These are the 5 most sensitive zodiac signs ever

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 05, 2022, 05:20 pm 2 min read

This one's for the softies at heart. We all have friends, siblings, and family members who are way too sensitive to certain things, people, information, and experiences. And believe us, their zodiac sign may have a role to play in this. So to understand this a little better, we got in touch with tarot reader Vedant Rattan who revealed the five most sensitive zodiacs.

Imaginative yet gullible Pisces

The imaginative water sign of Pisces is highly intuitive and sensitive concurrently. "Pisces go out of their way to make people comfortable. They are the most gullible, prone to exploitation, and usually have a hard time saying no," says Vedant Rattan. He also adds that despite sensing something bad from miles away, Pisces get easily impacted by the toxicity of the situation.

Attached Cancer

"Just like a crab looking for a shore, a Cancerian is always looking for someone to rely on," says Rattan. He also shares that Cancerians get so attached to people that even their smallest of habits may end up hurting them. Rattan advises Cancerians to realize that the only person in control of their mental health is they themselves.

Attuned and understanding Libra

One may not expect but yes it's true that Libras are sensitive. This air sign that's represented by scales is a total peacemaker and just. This is why they are highly attuned to the needs of those who are less fortunate. "Show them one sign of discomfort or emotion and they will be comforting you with their soothing conversations," says Rattan.

Detail-oriented Virgo

Virgo is an earth sign and totally detail-oriented. They are extremely aware and curious about what's going around them. "Virgo usually has a tendency of seeing things with a magnifying glass. This leads them to see even a small issue as something big which further hurts their sentiments," says Rattan. "Their life usually revolves around that one important person," he adds.

Guards up Aquarius

Unexpected but true, Aquarius is a sensitive sun sign. Rattan says that they put their emotions behind a wall because deep down they know that they are very sensitive. "So to avoid emotions, they will devoid themselves of all the stimulants that trigger their sensitive side," he adds. The tarot reader also says that Aquarius people are always in tune with their emotions.