5 health benefits of zucchini that make it totally wholesome

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 05, 2022, 05:13 pm 2 min read

Also known as courgette, zucchini belongs to the same family as melons, cucumbers, and spaghetti squash. Although it's used as a vegetable, it's botanically classified as a fruit. Besides tasting mild and fresh, this food item is a host of health benefits. In fact, it's used in a lot of medicines helpful in treating the common cold and aches. Here are its health benefits.

Good for gut Aids in digestion

Zucchini is rich in water, which makes bowel movements very smooth and comfortable. It contains both soluble and insoluble fibers that are vital for the gut. While insoluble fiber adds bulk to the stools and helps food move through the digestive tract, soluble fiber feeds the bacteria present in the gut. This helps to keep gut issues like constipation and irritable bowel syndrome away.

Low carbs May reduce blood sugar levels

As per research, zucchini is a low-carb alternative for people who want to reduce their carb intake. Low-carb diets prove beneficial in lowering blood sugar and insulin levels, thereby reducing dependence on medicines for the same. What's more? Well, the fiber in zucchini helps in stabilizing blood sugar, preventing them from spiking after meals. It also helps increase insulin sensitivity.

So hearty May improve heart health

Multiple studies suggest that people who eat more fiber have a lower risk of heart disease. As zucchini is blessed with both soluble and insoluble fiber, making it a part of your diet can save you from many heart diseases. In addition to this, the veggie is also rich in potassium which reduces high blood pressure by dilating blood vessels.

Better vision Good for eyes

Zucchini is abundant with antioxidants, particularly lutein and zeaxanthin. Research shows that these antioxidants get accumulated in the retina and help improve your vision. In fact, it also lowers your chances of suffering from muscular degeneration, which happens to be the leading cause of vision problems in aged people. In addition to this, it also reduces the chances of developing cataracts.

Stay fit May help in weight loss

If you are in the mood to lose weight in a rather healthy and natural way, you can do so by adding zucchini to your diet. Zucchini is rich in water and has a low-calorie density, which keeps you full for a long time and prevents unhealthy snacking. And as mentioned before about its fiber content, this green vegetable keeps hunger at bay.