Lifestyle

5 souvenirs from Hong Kong that depict its rich culture

5 souvenirs from Hong Kong that depict its rich culture

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 05, 2022, 04:58 pm 2 min read

You just can't leave Hong Kong without these 5 souvenirs

Souvenirs are the best way to #throwback on your travel diaries. And when it comes to a scenic travel destination like Hong Kong, it's hard to return empty-handed as the country has a lot to offer that you may not find elsewhere. So on that note, here are five excellent things you must get from your trip to Hong Kong.

Aesthetics Porcelain products

Porcelain products happen to be among the most cherished souvenirs that tourists take back home. They are very popular and are easily available as plates, bowls, vases, jars, cutlery, cups, and mugs. They look exceptionally elegant as they feature hand-painted designs. The tradition of painting them blue and white dates back to the ninth century and these are still among the most trendy ones.

Superstitious Jade

In Hong Kong, jade is a symbol of purity and beauty. It's believed to bring one good fortune, health, and prosperity, which makes it a great deal in the country. So when you're shopping, do get your hands on some stunning jade items that are available as jewelry pieces, lucky charms, and figurines. Take a professional's help to identify real and fake jade, though.

Flavorful Dried seafood

Drying seafood is an age-old Chinese tradition. Seafood offerings are dried out under the Sun, which also helps them retain their flavor, texture, and nutrients. Owing to its popularity, you will find an array of dried seafood in Hong Kong including abalone, oysters, scallop, sea cucumber, squid, and many different kinds of fish. These make for some appetizing soups and stir-fry dishes.

Personal Customized name seals

If you want to score something personal, give yourself a break from buying ordinary T-shirts and key chains. Instead, opt for customized name seals that are popular as souvenirs in Hong Kong. Name seals date back to 1600 BC and are made of jade, soapstone, ivory, wood, marble, and plastic. Your name is converted into the Chinese language and then customized on the seal.

Historical Chinese antiques

There are a lot of local and street-side markets in Hong Kong that offer a host of antiques. From ancient coins and stamps to copper mirrors, Ming dynasty-style furniture, historical toys, and Chinese paintings, there's something for everyone up for grabs. Upper Lascar Row, Stanley Market, and Temple Street Night Market are some famous markets to go to for antique shopping.