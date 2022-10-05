Lifestyle

This artist doodled his mansion and it looks incredible

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 05, 2022, 04:00 pm 2 min read

(Photo credit: Instagram.com/@mrdoodle)

How about living in a fully doodled world? We all love decorating our space, especially when we have some beautiful ideas running through our minds. Just like how this popular artist from the United Kingdom ended up covering his entire house with doodle art! From bedroom and bedsheets to staircase, washroom, and cooking stove, every inch of his abode speaks doodles in volume.

Sam Cox is a 28-year-old artist from the UK who's also popularly known as Mr. Doodle. He has an astounding 2.7 million followers on Instagram where he keeps his audience hooked on his creative streak. He established himself as the "Doodle Man" after mastering illustrations at the University of the West of England and launching the "Mr. Doodle pop-up shop."

Sam Cox spent two years covering his entire mansion with doodles. He took to Twitter to unveil his 12-room home, now called Doodle House, which is worth Rs. 12.5 crores! From the cooking stove and staircase to bedrooms, bedsheets, and washrooms, every square inch of the white walls features picture-perfect doodle art. He has even shared a stop-motion film of it.

Investments Cox used 2,296 pen nibs and 401 black spray paints

While Cox took two years to complete his Doodle House, he used a whopping amount of stationery for it. The artist claims that he used 2,296 pen nibs and 401 black spray cans for his art. He also used 286 black drawing paint bottles and 900 liters of white paint. He minimized waste by using four distinct-sized pens with replaceable nibs.

The doodle family Cox will stay permanently in Doodle House with his family

Cox recently claimed that the previous owners of this house had urged him "repeatedly" to refrain from doodling all over the property. However, he ignored their requests and ended up making the Doodle House. The artist stated that he's going to permanently reside in this house with his wife Alena, who's also known as Ms. Doodle. The two have a pet dog named Doodle.