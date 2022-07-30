Lifestyle

International Day of Friendship 2022: Ways to surprise your friends

Written by Sneha Das Jul 30, 2022, 01:58 pm 3 min read

Grow your friendship stronger this National Friendship Day.

Friendship is one of those special relationships synonymous with mutual trust and support. In difficult times, only friends can save you from sinking into depression and give you that extra push of confidence. Friends create a thousand memories to cherish for the rest of their lives. This International Day of Friendship, honor this bond and plan a surprise for your buddies.

Dinner plan Invite your friend for a lovely dinner

If you want to celebrate this special day with your friend, invite them over for a lovely dinner. Cook some of their favorite dishes and surprise them. This will make them feel special. Post meal, you both can chat and make it up for all the time lost in growing up. You can also take them out for a meal to relive old times.

Trip planning Plan a trip with your friend

Plan a little fun trip with your friends to rejuvenate and spend quality time together. Hijack your bestie's weekend and take them to try some exciting and adventurous activities on that trip like river rafting or bungee jumping for a much-needed adrenaline rush. Your friendship will only get stronger with this kind of surprise that will lead to sharing some unique moments together.

Movie marathon Host a movie marathon

If you and your friend love chilling at home watching your favorite movie together with a bucket of popcorn, then we feel you! Host a movie marathon and watch some of your favorite films together. Some films on friendship you can watch: Wonder, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Help, Dead Poets Society, Booksmart, 3 Idiots, and Queen. Or, just re-watch F.R.I.E.N.D.S!

Social media Express your love on social media

It's the perfect day to make your friend feel special, and do not let distance get in your way. Make a video or collage with your friend and share it on social media with a heartfelt caption to make them feel loved and valued. If you are old-school, send them a thoughtful gift or simply call them up for a long and loving conversation.

Is there a close childhood friend who you lost touch with as life got in the way? It is time to find your friend and re-establish that lost friendship. Reach out to them via social media and initiate a conversation by bringing up a fond memory. Getting over past conflicts, display your interest in having them back in your life once again.