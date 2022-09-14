Lifestyle

5 healthy beetroot recipes you can give a shot at

These beetroot recipes are healthy and easy to make at home.

One of the most popular and healthy root vegetables, beetroot or beet is packed with essential nutrients that is great for your overall health. It is believed that beet was first cultivated by the Romans. Loaded with Vitamins A, and C, fiber, iron, calcium, folate, potassium, antioxidants, and manganese, the veggie is also low in calories. Here are five amazing recipes using beetroot.

Breakfast Beetroot pancakes

Packed with nutrients, these beetroot pancakes are perfect for breakfast. To prepare the batter, combine together rice flour, urad dal, peeled and grated beetroot, soya flour, sesame seeds, salt, water, and chili powder. Pour the batter into an oil-greased pan and cook the pancakes until they turn golden brown from both sides. Let them cool and then serve with some maple syrup on top.

Fragrant and flavorful Beetroot pulao

Saute cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaf, clove, and cumin seeds in oil. Add sliced onions and saute for two-three minutes. Add turmeric powder, chili powder, coriander powder, and cumin seeds powder, and saute again. Add grated beetroot and saute for two minutes. Add salt and water, and cook for one-two minutes. Add cooked rice, mix well, and cook for two minutes. Serve hot.

Indian sabzi Beetroot curry

Saute mustard seeds and cumin seeds in ghee. Add ginger, curry leaves, and green chilies. Saute well. Now add chana dal, red chili, garlic clove, and urad dal. Fry well and add asafoetida, turmeric, and grated beets. Fry again. Cover and cook for some time. Sprinkle salt and grated coconut, and keep mixing well. Serve hot with rice or chapati.

Warm and comforting Beetroot soup

Pressure cook beetroot with water for five whistles. Let them cool, peel and chop them. Blend chopped beetroot with water into a smooth paste. Saute whole wheat flour in butter for a minute. Add low-fat milk, mix well, and cook for one minute. Add the beetroot mixture, salt, pepper, water, and garlic paste. Mix well and cook for three-four minutes. Serve warm with bread.

Creamy and luscious Beet ice cream

Add milk and grated beetroot to a pan and boil the mixture. Grind this mixture into a smooth paste and heat it again. Add condensed milk and stir well until it dissolves. Boil the mixture, add vanilla extract and let it cool. Add fresh cream and beat the mixture. Freeze the mix for an hour and beat again. Freeze for four hours and serve.