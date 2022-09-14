Lifestyle

5 unique hotels in Iceland for an unforgettable vacation

Sep 14, 2022

Here's a list of unique hotels in Iceland where you must stay at least once.

One of the most unconventional and "cool" countries to visit in the world, Iceland will mesmerize you with its natural hot springs, glaciers, volcanoes, stunning lava fields, black sand beaches, waterfalls, and sculptural mountains. You can enjoy several adventure activities here like hiking, snowmobiling, biking, or kayaking. If you are planning a trip to Iceland, check out these five unusual and unique hotels.

Northern Lights Hotel Ranga

Located in the south Icelandic countryside, this beautiful four-star hotel features 52 rooms, a bar, and a stunning riverside restaurant. The property also has an observatory where you can watch the stunning Northern Lights. When lucky, you can also watch them as you soak in their geothermally-heated hot tubs. You will also be able to spot some stars, planets, and constellations during clear nights.

Horse riding Hotel Eldhestar

If you love horse riding and are up for some adventures, then book your stay at Hotel Eldhestar which is an eco-friendly property located in the town of Olfus, Iceland. The hotel has been offering horse riding tours in Iceland since 1986. You can avail a half-day, full-day, or combo tour ranging from two to eight days with accommodation and meals at the hotel.

Mesmerizing views Fosshotel Vatnajokull

Nestled in southeast Iceland, next to the Icelandic ring road, this three-star hotel offers mesmerizing views of Europe's largest glacier, Vatnajökull. The property features 66 rooms with modern designs, hardwood floors, and stylish interiors. You can enjoy activities like glacier tours and boat trips on the Jokulsarlon lagoon which are organized by the hotel. It also offers hiking trips to Skaftafell National Park.

History and culture Hotel Viking

Located in the seaside town of Hafnarfjörður, close to Reykjavik, Hotel Viking has decor and furnishings inspired by Iceland's ancient history and culture. The hotel features fine art and crafts from three countries: Iceland, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands. The first floor of the property has an authentic Viking decor and the second floor features a West Nordic theme.

Art lovers Hotel Djúpavík

Located in the remote area of Djupavik, Iceland, this hotel is a delight for art lovers. This property was initially called Kvennabragginn and was built in the 20th Century for women who did salting herring. Later, it was renovated in 1985 and was turned into a fascinating hotel. The Factory Art Exhibition is organized here every summer.