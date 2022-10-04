Lifestyle

5 most friendly zodiac signs! Check if yours is there

These zodiac signs make for some really long lasting bonds.

Believe it or not, all of us carry some traits of the zodiac sign we belong to. While some may exhibit them out loud, others may just showcase them subtly. And when it comes to friendships, our vibe totally attracts our tribe! So let's say hello to the five most friendly zodiac signs, as believed by tarot reader Vedant Rattan.

Extroverts Leo

The fire sign of Leo is represented by a lion. Vedant Rattan says, "Leos are very welcoming to other zodiac signs and crave attention. They are predominantly extroverts and are easily able to find people who match their vibe." "Although they are very entertaining, their energy sometimes could be a little overwhelming to handle. Nevertheless, they're still a bright fire," adds Rattan.

Conversationalists Libra

The charming sign of Libra is represented by scales. Rattan says, "Libras have a very calming and satisfying way of approaching one in social settings. They would leave you with conversations that you'd always cherish." He also says that people belonging to this sign "engage and keep everyone included. So take a Libra if you want to manage an event and make people comfortable."

Sassy and funny Sagittarius

Sagittarians (those born between approximately November 22 and December 21) are very observant people and make for some really cherished friendships that last long. "They will understand you and make you feel comfortable like no one else," says Rattan. "Sagittarius people keep making sassy and funny comments here and there, which makes them an enjoyable company to hang out with," adds the tarot reader.

Welcoming and comforting Gemini

Gemini is an air sign that "tries to make everyone feel welcomed and at home," says Rattan. "They are like a welcoming drizzle on a hot summer day, which makes them extremely comfortable to spend time with," he adds. Additionally, Rattan shares that a Gemini is such that "even the most introvert people will feel happy and safe to open themselves to them."

Energetic Aries

Aries can make it work with anyone in terms of astrological compatibility. "Aries has the maximum fire which makes them the soul of any party they attend," says Rattan. "They are very energetic and big-time extroverts, which is why they make good bonds and conversations," he adds. He also says they are quick to grab attention, and you will never get bored around them.