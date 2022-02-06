Lifestyle

5 foods that are high in vitamin C

Feb 06, 2022

Citrus fruits are believed to be the most common source of vitamin C.

Vitamin C is one of the most essential nutrients required for the growth and repair of tissues in all parts of your body. It also has immunity-boosting properties and is extremely beneficial for your skin and hair. From anemia to scurvy, the deficiency of vitamin C can put you in a lot of trouble. Let us take a look at some vitamin C-rich foods.

Context Here is what our expert says

Vitamin C is important because it is a cofactor in a number of enzymatic reactions.

A diverse set of biological functions like collagen synthesis, cholesterol metabolism, and white blood cell function are dependent on vitamin C.

Lack of vitamin C leads to scurvy characterized by anemia and bleeding gums. Scurvy, however, is rare because vitamin C is found in plenty of fresh fruits.

#1, 2 Rose hips; acerola cherries

1. Rose hip is a tangy fruit from the rose plant. Six rose hips contain around 119 mg of vitamin C. This fruit can reduce the signs of aging and lower blood pressure spikes. 2. A half-cup of red acerola cherries offers about 822 mg of vitamin C. Animal studies have asserted that acerola extract may even have cancer-fighting properties.

#3, 4 Guavas; blackcurrants

3. One guava offers approximately 126 mg of vitamin C. This fruit is also exceptionally rich in the antioxidant lycopene. Regular consumption of peeled guavas can help decrease blood pressure and cholesterol levels. 4. Blackcurrants have plenty of antioxidants and anthocyanins that can strengthen your immune system and ease flu symptoms. A half-cup of blackcurrants approximately has 101 mg of vitamin C.

#5, 6 Parsley; kale

5. Parsley is a popular culinary herb. Two tablespoons of parsley provide 10 mg of vitamin C. It contains flavonoids, carotenoids, and vitamin C, all of which are essential to prevent life-altering diseases. 6. Kale is a green, leafy vegetable that is effective in reducing the risk of chronic inflammatory diseases. One cup of chopped raw kale has 80 mg of vitamin C.

#7, 8 Lychees; lemons

7. One lychee provides nearly seven milligrams of vitamin C. It also contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids which makes it extremely beneficial for your blood vessels, heart, and brain. 8. Lemons have been used since ancient times to treat diseases caused due to the deficiency of vitamin C. One raw lemon, including its peel, contains about 83 mg of vitamin C.

#9, 10 Strawberries; oranges

9. Studies have shown that strawberries have high antioxidant content, which can help prevent cancer, vascular disease, dementia, and diabetes. A single cup of strawberries has 89 mg of vitamin C. 10. Notably, one orange contains approximately 70 mg of vitamin C. Oranges also make it easier to absorb iron to fight anemia and protect your cells from damage.