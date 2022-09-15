Lifestyle

From digestion to immunity, here are 5 benefits of rosemary

Sep 15, 2022

Rosemary is great for your overall health.

A popular evergreen shrub native to the Mediterranean, rosemary has been known for centuries for its medicinal uses. Usually used in cooking, this herb also features in teas and oils. Packed with essential minerals like manganese, potassium, calcium, iron, copper, and magnesium, rosemary is great for your overall health. Here are five health benefits of rosemary you must know about.

Mental health Reduces stress and anxiety

According to research, rosemary is highly effective in reducing stress and anxiety, thereby making you calm and relaxed. According to a trial conducted on university students, rosemary improved sleep quality and lowered anxiety levels when compared to placebo. According to another study, 20 healthy young adults who inhaled rosemary aroma for four-10 minutes experienced improved concentration, performance, and mood.

Cancer prevention Prevents risk of cancer

According to several studies, rosemary has anti-cancer properties which help in preventing the risk of cancer. According to an Australian study, rosemary extract containing carnosol, carnosic acid, ursolic acid, and rosmarinic acid was effective in suppressing the development of tumors in several organs including the colon, breast, liver, stomach, melanoma, and leukemia cells. Carnosic acid in rosemary can slow the growth of cancer cells.

Fights infections Boosts your immunity

Packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, rosemary can help boost the immune system and improve circulation. The antioxidants in rosemary help in neutralizing harmful particles called free radicals. According to several studies, the rosmarinic and carnosic acids in rosemary possess strong anti-bacterial, antifungal and antiviral properties that help the immune system fight infections. You can consume rosemary tea daily to prevent harmful infections.

Hair health Great for your hair

Rosemary is highly effective in promoting hair growth and strengthening your hair follicles. Packed with antiseptic and antibacterial properties, it treats itchy and flaky scalp, reduces hair damage, and keeps dandruff at bay. You can apply rosemary oil on the scalp to stimulate blood circulation and prevent premature hair greying. It also deeply conditions your hair and adds a nice shine to it.

Digestive health Helps in digestion

Packed with anti-inflammatory properties, rosemary is beneficial for your digestive tract. It can soothe heartburn, ease bloating and reduce intestinal gas. It helps improve meal absorption which in turn manages symptoms of dyspepsia. It also reduces flatulence by preventing the production of gas and assisting in the outflow of excess gas from the gastrointestinal system. It also stimulates bile production and protects the liver.