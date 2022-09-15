Lifestyle

Portugal on your itinerary? Stay at these 5 unique hotels

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 15, 2022, 05:30 pm 2 min read

Traveling to Portugal? Book either of these five unique hotels.

Portugal amasses popularity for its stunning beaches, lip-smacking seafood, 16th to 19th Century architecture, historical cities, and Port Wine. This makes it one of the most enjoyable pit stops for tourists from around the world who like to spend a vacation that combines history and luxury. So if and when you're planning a trip to Portugal, check in at these five unique hotels.

18th-Century mansion Solar Do Castelo

Solar Do Castelo in Lisbon is set around the inner courtyard of an 18th-century mansion. It's an eco-hotel that is located within the walls of St. Jorge's castle. The rooms possess a contemporary classic decor and feature a satellite TV and DVD player. Its lounge has original stone walls, making it a pleasant place to retreat with an invigorating drink.

Converted windmill Quinta Dos Moinhos De Sao Filipe

Perched on a clifftop, Quinta Dos Moinhos De Sao Filipe is a unique hotel that was formerly a set of two windmills. The property offers some immensely picture-perfect views of River Sado and the Atlantic Ocean. Additionally, you can choose to stay in either of the two beautifully-restored windmills here. Both the windmills feature a terrace, swimming pool, room for two, bathroom, and kitchenette.

18th-century manor house Casa Do Juncal

Nestled inside the walls of Guimarães, Casa Da Juncal in Portugal is where history marries luxury. It will take you back to 300 years when it was first established in the 18th Century as a manor house. Today, it's one of the most unique hotels in Portugal where one can easily take a mini trip to all the historical sites of Guimarães.

Tree houses and eco bungalows Pedras Salgadas Eco Park

Pedras Salgadas Eco Park is nothing less than a paradise for nature freaks, especially those who have always wanted to stay up on the trees. The property looks futuristic and offers both tree houses and eco bungalows. Tree houses have big windows facing the forest, a bathroom, kitchen, and a bed. Eco bungalows, on the other hand, have additional features like TV and terrace.

A beautiful castle Hotel Palacio De Seteais

Are you in the mood to experience the rich and royal side of Portugal? If so, Hotel Palacio De Seteais will make that happen for you. Awarded with the "Most beautiful castle in the world" title, this hotel has marble staircases, fancy chandeliers, and grand frescoes. Truly regal, isn't it? Lush gardens offering views of the surrounding mountains make it look more splendid.