Portugal: Pregnant Indian tourist dies; health minister, facing criticism, resigns

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 01, 2022, 11:43 am 2 min read

The pregnant Indian tourist died in the hospital after suffering cardiopulmonary arrest.

Portugal's Health Minister Marta Temido resigned on Tuesday in the wake of intense backlash over the death of an Indian pregnant woman. Temido was criticized over emergency obstetric services being shut. Prime Minister Antonio Costa approved her resignation after she claimed that she "no longer has the conditions" to perform the duties of the office, Portugal's National Public Broadcaster RTP News reported.

Details President of Portugal sought Temido's resignation following the death

According to local media reports, Temido resigned five hours after the death of a pregnant woman in Lisbon. The resignation was requested by Portugal's President, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, in a letter published on the country's official website. The message stated that he was expecting Temido's resignation request and the proposal to pick her replacement.

Statement What did the President say?

"The President of the Republic was informed by the PM Costa of the intention of the Minister of Health, Marta Temido, to cease her duties, a position she accepted", reads the Presidency's statement. It was posted on the internet with the title "Note on the Minister of Health's intention to cease her duties".

Incident How did the Indian woman die?

According to RTP News, a pregnant Indian woman died on Saturday while being shifted from Hospital de Santa Maria to Hospital Sao Francisco Xavier owing to a lack of vacancy in the neonatology service. According to the report, she went into cardiorespiratory arrest while traveling in the ambulance. After hours of resuscitation, she could be admitted to the hospital but in critical condition.

Response How did the hospital authorities respond?

According to Centro Hospitalar Universitario Lisboa Norte (CHULN), at the Sao Francisco Xavier Hospital, the woman had an emergency cesarean surgery, following which she gave birth to a preterm baby weighing just 722 grams and was sent to the neonatal intensive care unit. "The mother was hospitalized in intensive care, and died," it said and sent out "the deepest condolences to the family".

Information Minister continues to serve until her replacement is chosen

Officials said that Temido will serve until a successor is appointed as the replacement must be authorized by the Ministerial Council on September 15. Meanwhile, State Secretaries Antonio Lacerda Sales and Maria de Fatima Fonseca have both left the health ministry.