Lifestyle

5 delicious recipes using walnuts you must try at home

5 delicious recipes using walnuts you must try at home

Written by Sneha Das Sep 16, 2022, 12:52 pm 2 min read

Walnuts are rich in essential antioxidants and vitamins and minerals.

Considered a beloved snack for thousands of years, walnuts originated in Persia and gradually spread through Asia and Europe. Walnuts have a mild, earthy, and slightly tangy flavor and are rich in nutrition. Also touted as the "brain food," walnuts are loaded with fiber, antioxidants, and essential vitamins and minerals like iron, zinc, potassium, and magnesium. Here are five delicious recipes using walnuts.

Indian dessert Walnut halwa

This walnut halwa is the perfect Indian dessert to have after a heavy scrumptious meal. Soak walnuts in hot water for 15 minutes. Coarsely grind these walnuts with cucumber seeds. Roast ground walnuts for five minutes, Add rock sugar powder, milk, saffron, and cardamom powder, and cook for 10 minutes. Add finely chopped dates and mix well. Garnish with pumpkin seeds and serve warm.

Scrumptious kebabs Walnut kebabs

Saute walnuts, carrots, and salt in some oil. Add ginger-garlic paste, potatoes, and coriander leaves and mix well. Blend this mixture until smooth. Add chaat masala, roasted cumin powder, garam masala, and green chili and grind again. Add roasted gram flour, walnut powder, and breadcrumbs to the walnut mixture and mix well. Refrigerate for 15 minutes, shape into kebabs, and cook in oil. Enjoy!

Add chopped dates and water to a non-stick pan and cook until the dates are soft. Allow the dates to cool. Blend the dates with some milk. Heat the remaining milk in another pan. Add date paste and sugar to it and mix well. Add oats and crushed walnuts and almonds and boil. Refrigerate the mixture. Garnish with fresh cream and walnuts and serve.

Nutty and delicious cake Walnut cake

Soak the cashews in water and grind them into a smooth paste. Saute finely chopped dates, gram flour, khoya, cocoa powder, chopped walnuts, and cashew paste in ghee. Add water and sugar to the mix and stir well until it achieves a cake batter consistency. Pour this batter into a greased pan and bake for 40 minutes. Top with chopped walnuts and serve warm.

Indian sweet Walnut barfi

Combine together milk powder, nutmeg powder, sugar, and milk in a bowl and keep aside. Combine together walnuts and ghee in another bowl and microwave for two minutes. Add the milk-sugar mixture to it, mix well, and microwave for a minute. Spread in a greased tray and let it set for at least one hour. Cut into small squares, garnish with walnuts and serve.