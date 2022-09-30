Lifestyle

Ever heard of shatavari? Check out its health benefits

Take a look at the many health benefits of shatavari.

Scientifically called Asparagus racemosus, shatavari is an Ayurvedic herb that helps us cope with our emotional and physical stress. It's packed with a lot of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that make it wholesome and potent to use. Its name translates to "curer of a hundred diseases" in Sanskrit and has been living to its name for centuries. Here are five health benefits of shatavari.

Shatavari is regarded as an immunity booster, for being nutrient-rich. It is loaded with fiber, protein, vitamin C, K, and E, folates, and carbs. According to a study published in 2004, animals who were treated with shatavari root extract showcased an increase in antibodies compared to those who weren't. The treated animals exhibited a better immune response and recovered faster than the rest.

If you are down with a cough, you may want to sample shatavari for a quick relief. As per a study conducted on mice back in 2000, this herb's cough-relieving abilities came into the limelight. Researchers noticed that it stopped coughs and cough-inducing components in the mice. Its root juice is used in West Bengal to attain effective relief from cough.

Kidney stones are hard deposits that form in the kidneys and cause excruciating pain. However, shatavari may come in handy to treat this condition. A study conducted on rats in 2005 revealed that shatavari root extract helped prevent the formation of oxalate stones in them. Additionally, it also increased the level of magnesium in their urine. Magnesium can help prevent the formation of kidney stones.

Depression is a common ailment today, with many people from across the world suffering from it. A majority of them fear taking medicines owing to their negative side effects. However, shatavari and its anti-depressing properties may help deal in such conditions. A 2009 study on rodents exhibited that this herb impacted neurotransmitters in their brain, leading to improved cognitive activity.

As per research conducted in 2007, shatavari is blessed with compounds that stimulate insulin production. Many medical practitioners around the world believe that it has all the makings to become a new treatment for diabetes. Additionally, this Ayurvedic herb is also diuretic in nature, ensuring that your heart health is maintained. It is often prescribed to patients with congestive heart failure.