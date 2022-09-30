Lifestyle

5 stunningly dangerous trails in Japan for your next adventure

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 30, 2022, 05:39 pm 2 min read

Scenic and thrilling, these hiking trails in Japan are worth bookmarking.

Japan is a gorgeous country of mountains, lakes, forests, and hills, that will keep you absolutely hooked on its beauty. Besides popular monuments and places of extreme cultural importance, this country also houses many hiking routes that are stunning and thrilling in equal measure. Here are five hike trails in Japan that you must bookmark for your upcoming international expedition.

Views of Tokyo Mount Takao

Tokyo's signature mountain, Mount Takao, offers one of the best urban hikes. There are six trails up to the top which vary in terms of terrain and attractions that you may see on the way. From the summit, you get to cherish uninterrupted views of Tokyo and on a clear day, even the majestic Mount Fuji. The trek is easy and nine kilometers long.

Shrines and waterfalls Magome to Tsumago

Magome to Tsumago is an easy hike that can take you three to four hours to conquer a distance of 7.8 kilometers. The trail is part cobblestone and part packed earth, taking you through Kiso Valley, a few rural settlements, and tea houses. On the way, you'll also see various shrines, waterfalls, rice puddles, bamboo groves, and large stones dating back to 600 BC.

Pilgrim trail Kumano Kodō

Kumano Kodō is among the most-loved pilgrim trails in Japan. It is 37.8 kilometers long, ranks moderate, and can take you about two days to reach the summit. It's a network of pilgrim trails that were first charted around 1,000 years ago! Buses run parallel to the route, so you can hop on one if you feel tired.

Scary Kamikōchi-Hotaka-Yari Circuit

This trek takes you all the way up to Mount Yari, which is Japan's fifth largest mountain. It is a three-day hike that begins in Kamikōchi and makes the first stop at Mount Hotaka, which is approximately 10,466 feet above sea level. Thereafter, you continue above the clouds via the extremely challenging and scary Daikiretto, which is a thin ridgeline to Mount Yari.

Toughest Mount Fuji

How can we not list the highest peak in Japan, here? It is said that you are wise to climb Mount Fuji but a fool to climb it twice. Not for the faint-hearted, this hike will require you to scramble over boulders above the tree line and climb through the night. The hiking season begins on July 1 and ends on September 10.