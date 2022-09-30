Lifestyle

Unique stays in New Zealand that'll blow your mind away

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 30, 2022, 05:12 pm 2 min read

Traveling to New Zealand? Stay in one of these unique accommodations.

Known for its picturesque landscapes, pristine trout-filled lakes, jagged mountains, and diverse natural beauty, New Zealand is among the most-loved travel destinations. Other than several awe-inspiring natural phenomena, the country also welcomes travelers to a host of quirky accommodations. If you have the Land of the Kiwis on your bucket list, check out these five unique accommodations to book a memorable stay.

Stay inside a silo SiloStay

Silos across the world are used to store grains. However, this one in New Zealand accommodates people! Located on the Little River, SiloStay offers comfortable and well-appointed rooms inside silos. From king-sized beds to kitchen and shower areas, these silos have it all. There are a total of eight silos, each featuring an energy unit that keeps the entire complex warm.

Spooky Waitomo Caves Hotel

If you're looking forward to adding some thrill to your travel diaries, Waitomo Caves Hotel is the perfect place for you to stay. Innumerable glow worms light up the property's chambers, making it look a tad bit spooky. The hotel is rumored to be haunted by multiple "ghosts," including that of a kid, a princess, and a former employee!

A former jail Jailhouse Accommodation, Christchurch

Jailhouse Christchurch is where you can sentence yourself to a luxurious night. This unique hostel has been formerly used as a jail, a women's prison, and a military camp. It was shut down in 1999 and remained abandoned until 2006 when it was later bought and converted into a hostel. All cells are preserved and the walls even feature ex-prisoners' artworks.

Glass cabin Manakau PurePod

Manakau PurePod is completely made of glass. Located a 20-minute drive away from Kaikoura, this luxurious eco-cabin offers mesmerizing views of the mountains, bushlands, and farmlands. The property features sliding glass doors on all three glass sides, a glass floor, and a glass ceiling, making it the perfect stay for stargazers. Additionally, it's tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Haunted Larnach Lodge

Larnach Lodge is an ancient castle that now operates as a lavish hotel. However, it has a dark history that one can still feel or in the worst cases, see. The owner's wife was once spotted near the bedroom where she died, while the owner was seen on the second floor. Their daughter Kate haunts the ballroom that was built on her 21st birthday.