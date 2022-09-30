Lifestyle

Here's everything you should know about German Volume Training

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 30, 2022, 02:46 pm 3 min read

Let's learn everything about German volume training.

Calling all gym freaks! Training for muscle gain is quite hard, especially when impatience to flex and flaunt a beefy look gets the better of us. However, if you have been quite regular at your gym, here's a workout plan that you can step up to. Well, we are talking about German Volume Training (GVT), which is even a part of Ranbir Kapoor's routine!

Meaning An intense workout sesh that builds muscle mass

German Volume Training is an intense exercise program that builds muscle mass and the strength required by regular weightlifters. It is also called the 10-sets method as it involves a high number of sets and repetitions with very short breaks in between. It is a great workout for bodybuilders who want to increase stamina, grow muscle mass, and/or develop a lean muscular body.

Process The 10x10x10 rule of German Volume Training

This workout plan includes doing 10 sets of 10 distinct exercises with 10 repetitions of each. It is important to ensure that you are working your muscles to their full capacity, leading to strength, gain, and growth. You can do different exercises on different days, which makes it less boring and more flexible. However, make sure you use the same weight for each set.

Cool down You only get to rest for 60-90 seconds between sets

German Volume Training allows for very limited rest duration between each set that you may do. Your trainer may allow you to cool down for only 60 to 90 seconds between each set. In addition to this, you must allow yourself one full day of rest every week when practicing this program. Do this training only twice or thrice a week.

Workout plan From squats to bench press, here are some GVT exercises

In this training, one targets different areas of the body including chest, shoulders, triceps, biceps, back, abs, quads, calves, and hamstrings. So if you're following a three-day GVT workout plan, you can work on your upper body, back, and lower body alternatively. Narrow grip bench press, barbell back squat, barbell curl, lat pulldown, and bent-over row are some exercises you can do.

Diet GVT is incomplete without these healthy eating tips

A healthy and nutrient-rich diet plan goes hand in hand with GVT. You must eat a lot of nuts, olive oil, and avocados to gain some healthy fats. Eating fresh fruits and vegetables goes without saying. Increase your protein intake, especially before and after the workout. For this, consume chicken, fish, eggs, beans, Greek yogurt, and lean meat. Get carbs through quinoa and oatmeal.