Captivating Croatia: Stay at either of these 5 unique accommodations

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 30, 2022, 02:32 pm 2 min read

Check out these five unique properties to stay in Croatia.

Croatia is the perfect destination to spend an extraordinary vacation in Europe. Known for its scenic beaches, crystal-clear waters, beautiful cities, and thousands of islands, this destination attracts myriad travelers from across the world. And if you're in the mood to pep up your #CroatiaDiaries, there's nothing better than booking a stay at quirky accommodation. Here are five unique accommodations in Croatia.

19th century Meneghetti Wine Hotel and Winery

Meneghetti Wine Hotel and Winery is a 19th-century place that was converted into a swanky hotel 200 years after it was first left abandoned. The property has 40 rooms and you can stay in either the villas or a residence. The hotel spreads across a whopping area of 1,20,000 square meters and features Istrian vineyards and olive grooves.

Underground bar Hotel More

During the construction of this hotel, the workers discovered a hidden cave inside it. The owners decided to preserve it and show it to the world. That's when they converted this 8,000-year-old cave into an in-house underground bar where you can sip on some invigorating drinks. In addition to this, the bar is located three levels beneath the hotel and has charming illuminations.

Train coaches Adriatic Train Hostel

Why sleep in a hotel when you can sleep on a stationary train? Located in Zagreb, Adriatic Train Hostel is a property that has real train cars for your stay. Interestingly, this unique property is in close proximity to the city's main train station building. The rooms are exactly like how they are inside train coaches but a little more fancy and spacious.

Tree house Cadmos Village

Cadmos Village is an adventure park-cum-resort that stands on a 50-meter square platform. The tree house here is quite popular as it is quite palatial, unlike many of its kind. The property can accommodate six people at once and is loaded with all the necessary modern amenities. It's entirely solar-powered and has a large open terrace, three bedrooms, a kitchen, and a dining area.

Boat hotel Botel Marina Rijeka

Have you always dreamed of staying on water? Well, here's your chance. Botel Marina Rijeka is a boat hotel that features both dorm rooms as well as private rooms. Booking a stay here won't be expensive as it is a budget-friendly accommodation. Interestingly, this boat dates back to 1936 and went through a series of name changes before it was finally renovated in 2013.