Check out these impressive pre-wedding shoot locations in Kolkata

Written by Lahari Basu Sep 30, 2022, 12:50 pm 2 min read

While you and your partner whisper sweet nothings and giggle with joy in each other's arms, you might want to etch that moment in your memory palace forever. As weddings are all set to begin post the festive season, plan your pre-wedding shoot as early as possible. Akash Mukherjee, co-founder of The Shaadi Tales recommends five ideal locations for pre-wedding shoots in Kolkata.

Howrah Bridge Mullick Ghat a.k.a Howrah Flower Market

This chaotic flower market is a hotpot of colors and offers a stunning view of the Howrah Bridge. Needless to praise the Insta-perfect backdrop. "Mullick Ghat provides a beautiful landscape, the perfect sunlight from a beautiful sunset, and establishes Kolkata's most iconic symbol - the Howrah Bridge," says Mukherjee. "That's why it is seen everywhere in movies, advertisements, and on pre-wedding photos," he explains.

Victoria Memorial Maidan

Where else would you shoot your perfect together moments other than in the vast green Maidan? "Maidan is in the heart of Kolkata, with the stunning Victoria Memorial in the background." "If it is the essence of the city you want to capture in your photos, there isn't another location better than Maidan to pose for your pre-wedding shoot," opines Mukherjee.

Nostalgic vibes Lanes of north Kolkata

"Neighborhoods of north Kolkata such as Hedua and Baghbazar have some of the most rustic backgrounds to shoot aesthetic photos." "The age-old British architecture still stands tall in some parts, which generates those artsy nostalgic vibes of the streets of Kolkata," says Mukherjee. Walk down the narrow lanes and pose with your bae for some rustic yet romantic snapshots.

'Pujo' vibe Kumartuli lanes and Kumartuli Ghat

"We, the people of Kolkata, love Durga Puja... And most pre-wedding shoots start in September or October which aligns with the time of the most-awaited festival." "With that in mind, the lanes and the beautiful Kumartuli Ghat offer excellent photo opportunities if the couple is up for that pujo vibe in their photos." Who wouldn't like some pujo-flavored mise-en-scène in their book of memories?

Planned satellite city Newtown

Finally, Newtown opens avenues to the new age Kolkata with new structures that depict modern millennial life. This new information technology and residential hub is a planned satellite city. "If you are up for pretty parks, and fancy decorative structures, or even the Biswa Bangla Gate in the backdrop of your pre-wedding shoot, consider Newtown as an ideal location for the same," recommends Mukherjee.