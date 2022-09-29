Lifestyle

Your pre-wedding photoshoot guide for lovely and timeless snaps

Written by Lahari Basu Sep 29, 2022, 01:14 pm 3 min read

Get set go for your perfect pre-wedding photoshoot this season with these expert tips.

Once the festive season is over, wedding jitters will gradually set in for those ready to tie the knot this winter. We understand how you want your wedding to be perfect, and preserve the memories in timeless photographs, with a pre-wedding shoot. To help you capture your blissful together-moments, we asked Megha Bhatia, wedding photographer, and founder of Israni Photography for some expert advice.

Be real How should couples pose?

"Be real, the 'first look' of the couple depicts raw emotions and makes for a timeless capture. Sharing vulnerable and true moments with loved ones, without being camera conscious is the best way to have everlasting memories through photographs," says Ms. Bhatia. Photographers should also do pre-event portraits and capture moments instead of waiting for the perfect frame. "Remember to express your heart out."

Color-coordinated outfits Color theme for couples

"Couples should always opt for minimal colored outfits, and colors which go with the theme of the event. One can always try color-coordinating outfits," recommends Bhatia. Choosing the right garment matters just as much as the appropriate color. The couple must dress to compliment each other's looks, and the colors should pop against the backdrop. Choose outfits that you can move in without hassle.

Plan smartly Choosing the right location

Before zeroing in on your clothing, decide the shoot location. Well-known and weather-friendly places are the most preferred shooting spot. "Research and understanding of the location are important. Plan your itinerary smartly and try avoiding locations that are far away from your house/hotel," suggests Bhatia. Always ensure to get prior permission for shooting at any location to avoid issues with authorities.

Poses and postures How to appear flawless in photographs

Do not hesitate to directly look into the camera for some poses. Perhaps, twirl around for a magnificent snap! Always book a stylist and take suggestions from them to avoid confusion during the shoot. "Enjoy the moment instead of pretending or being conscious about the camera. Pose like no one's watching you. The more real, the more candid a picture is," says Bhatia.

Lighting situation When to click the best shots

"Early mornings and sundowners are the best moments to capture a pleasant scenario, we call it the golden hour," explains Bhatia. "Avoid shooting in hard lights as it will be extremely tiring. Use natural light rather than an additional source of light." "Don't wait or leave too early when you plan to take sunrises or sunsets. Try to capture the surroundings as well!"