5 interesting locations in Delhi NCR for pre-wedding shoots

Sep 28, 2022

Gearing up for your wedding in Delhi NCR? Consider these locations for a pre-wedding shoot.

Weddings are among the most important occasions in life. Every couple wants to make it the most cherished experience, and that's where pre-wedding shoots come into the picture - capturing one moment at a time. With the approaching wedding season, Prateek and Aaradhana Kashyap, wedding curators and founders of Made in Heaven share some fabulous venues in Delhi NCR for your next coupley photoshoot.

Artistic setting Garden of Five Senses

The Garden of Five Senses in Saket has a very varied and artistic setting. From rugged rocky structures to beautiful flower beds, waterfalls, pools with lotuses and waterlilies, and modern art installations, to Mughal-inspired architecture you'll have tons of options to set your background on. Photos clicked here will last you a lifetime of memories laden with love laughter and happily ever after.

Medieval architecture Hauz Khas Village

Not only is this place known for its up-and-coming nightlife, but also for its medieval architecture. Hauz Khas Village is an eclectic mix of old-world charm with lake-facing tombs dating back to the 14th century and a trendy urban village market. Adjacent to it is the deer park, an ideal location if you are looking for heritage and nature in the same frame.

For a splash of colors Lodhi Art District, New Delhi

Situated in the bylanes of Lodhi Colony, Lodhi Art District is frequented by those who love colors. Couples who love a vibrant and bright contemporary setup would love this area for their pre-wedding shoot. The buildings here are adorned with breathtaking murals by 50 Indian and international artists. Some of the artworks even invite viewers to become a part of them.

Heritage of the Indian Railways National Rail Museum, New Delhi

For couples, who want a candid and fun-loving shoot, exploring the National Rail Museum is a good idea. The museum represents more than 166 years of the rich heritage of the Indian Railways sprawling over 11 acres. The extensive outdoor gallery houses a variety of locomotives along with a fascinating collection of royal saloons, wagons, carriages, armored trains, rail cars, and a turntable.

Fantastic sets The Perfect Location, Faridabad

One of the best pre-wedding shoot locations in India, The Perfect Location in Faridabad as the name suggests truly lives up to its reputation when it comes to capturing romantic memories. Having both man-made and natural backgrounds for pre-wedding shoots, this is an ideal go-to outdoor studio for couples who want to experiment with the mood and setting of their photo session.