Happy Birthday, Ranbir Kapoor! Here are the actor's fitness secrets

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 28, 2022, 11:33 am 3 min read

The actor indulges in a mixed bag of workouts.

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor turns a year older today, or should we say a year younger! Last seen (and loved!) in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, the actor won hearts for his power-packed performance and yes, for that six-pack tease. As he turns 40 today, let's check out his fitness and diet secrets that make him the absolute Rockstar that he is.

Workout routine Kapoor does a lot of frame work and German volume

Kapoor trains with celebrity fitness coach Shivoham a.k.a Deepesh Bhatt, whom you must have seen in Kal Ho Na Ho as Ram Dayal. The instructor shares that Kapoor indulges in a mixed bag of workouts. He does functional training, weight training, German volume training, and a lot of frameworks too. Additionally, he also does squats, deadlifts, lunges, and Olympic lifts as well.

The 'fitspiration' we all need The 'Barfi' actor is very disciplined and dedicated toward fitness

When it comes to fitness, Kapoor is quite dedicated to his goals. He mostly hits the gym in the morning, even on days when he is shooting. Fitness coach Shivoham applauds him for his punctuality and discipline. In an interview, director Karan Malhotra shared that Kapoor doesn't train his body to be a distraction but an asset for the characters he plays.

Diet secrets He experiments with different diets to understand his body better

The Wake Up Sid actor's chef prepares his meals as per suggestions from Shivoham. The ratio of protein, carbs, and fats keeps changing in his diet based on his performance and fitness goals. Irrespective of that, the Bollywood hunk eats a well-balanced diet and focuses a lot on healthy eating habits. He consumes a lot of veggies and eats at the same time daily.

RK's love for food The big foodie eats 5 meals daily

While Kapoor absolutely loves jungli mutton curry, he also savors dosa, vada pav, and sushi. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star eats five meals a day that usually comprises eggs, veggies, meat, and nuts. He's a big-time foodie and loves home-cooked food like bhindi and paya. As per reports, he prefers fresh food over packaged ones and enjoys fresh fruit juices as well.

Shocking transformation Ranbir went beast mode to flaunt a six-pack in 'Shamshera'

RK's role in Shamshera demanded a very rigorous workout regimen. In an interview, the actor shared that this film was by far the toughest for him physically as he's a "thin guy" and building muscles is "tougher" for him. He ate five meals a day and trained rigorously for five days a week, with each session lasting for about an hour.