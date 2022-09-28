Lifestyle

Discover France one page at a time with these books

Discover France one page at a time with these books

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 28, 2022, 10:12 am 3 min read

Calling all Francophiles! Read these books to understand your favorite country.

Amidst its artistic side and strong national identity, France has an intriguing culture that means different to different people. And if you are fascinated by this beautiful country of food and language, there's nothing better than unfolding its culture, one page at a time. Listed alphabetically, here are five books that you must read to know what France has in store for you.

A lot about food 'A Garden Wall In Provence' by Carrie Jane Knowles

Written by Carrie Jane Knowles, this book showcases the important components of French culture like identifying fresh bread and the secret hack of finding fresh parsley. It is best not to read this book on an empty stomach as it also shares recipes for some really tempting French dishes. The author also talks about some entertaining personal experiences from her French days.

A guide to Paris 'How to Become a Parisian in One Hour?'

Written by Olivier Giraud, this book is inspired by the author's show "How to Become a Parisian in One Hour". It is a guide that offers you essential keys to surviving in the French capital. From the metro trains and cabs, shops to restaurants, and nightclubs to apartment hunting, there is something for everyone to learn about Paris and the Parisian lifestyle.

Travel and lifestyle 'Inspired by Paris' by Jordan Phillips

Inspired by Paris is a part travelogue and part lifestyle guide which makes it a delightful read. The book is filled with historical tidbits, authentic insights, and entertaining nuggets that showcase the real side of Paris. Chapters including "The Paris Syndrome," "La Vie Est Belle," and "Jacques-in-the-Box" unravel what it is like to live in the most picture-perfect city in the world.

A comedy of errors 'Merde Actually' by Stephen Clarke

After staying in France for a year, Paul West is on a quest to find answers to a few fundamental questions. "What's the best way to scare a gendarme?" and "Why are there no health warnings on French nudist beaches?" are on the top of his list. The book is a comedy of errors, summing up what it is like to move to France.

Interesting 'Sixty Million Frenchmen Can't Be Wrong' by Jean-Benoît Nadeau

This book is a journey into the mind, heart, and soul of France. It answers some really relevant questions like "how can the French work less, vacation more, and still have a top global economy?" and "how can they sustain such rich diets and enjoy lower rates of heart disease than America?" It also decrypts ideas about privacy. Check out more such book recommendations.