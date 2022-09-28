Lifestyle

Women's Health and Fitness Day 2022: 5 ways to celebrate

Written by Sneha Das Sep 28, 2022

The day was established in 2002 by the Health Information Resource Center.

Observed on the last Wednesday of September every year, National Women's Health and Fitness Day is being observed on September 28 this year to promote the importance of women's health and fitness. The day was established in 2002 by the Health Information Resource Center. It intends to motivate women to develop physical strength, to keep their bodies healthy and their minds relaxed.

Exercise Spare 30 minutes for exercise

Practicing some kind of exercise daily will not only benefit your physical health but also your mental health. If you do not like hitting the gym, then go for at least 30 minutes of running, brisk walking, or cycling thrice every week to stay fit. You can also get out of your comfort zone and try kickboxing, Zumba, pilates, or rowing through online programs

Full-body test Go for a full-body checkup

If you are not able to find any event related to women's health and fitness in your city, go for a complete health screening to detect problems. If you are aged between 18-39, go through diabetes screening, eye exam, blood pressure screening, pap smear, and cholesterol screening. If you are above 40, make sure to also undergo colonoscopy, mammograms, and osteoporosis screenings.

Fitness tracker Buy an activity or fitness tracker for yourself

If you want to take your health seriously and reach your fitness goals, gift yourself an activity or fitness tracker that can be a stylish yet easy way to take control of your activities. These trackers can measure workouts, the number of steps climbed, heart rate, sleep, and calories burned. Self-tracking helps to boost your daily workout sessions and make them more achievable.

Mental health Prioritize your mental health

Your mental health can affect your physical health by causing several health issues. It is important to relax, stay calm, and be positive to be healthy and fit from the inside. You can sign up for a meditation or sunrise yoga class to destress and rejuvenate. Consider going on a nice relaxing trip or take up that fun hobby you always wanted to.

Healthy diet Maintain a healthy diet and eat clean

While exercising can help you to stay fit and maintain proper body weight, your diet is equally important to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Cut down on sugary drinks, and choose whole foods over processed foods. Keep a check on your nutrient intake and try eating small portion sizes. You can also add new and different healthy foods to your meal rotation each week.