Lifestyle

Book your stay at these 5 unique accommodations in Belgium

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 28, 2022, 03:00 am 2 min read

A small country in Europe, Belgium offers the perfect balance of art, culture, nature, and nightlife. Known for its idyllic vistas, grand castles, delectable chocolates, and invigorating beers, this place garners a huge footfall of travelers from across the world. And to make their #travelscenes more memorable, the country is home to multiple accommodations based on unique concepts. Below are five of them.

As wild as it gets Pairi Daiza

Pairi Daiza is located inside an animal park where you can spend a night amidst the wild. When here, animals like elephants, tigers, polar bears, and wolves could be your neighbors. 'Walrus House' is its most unique room as it offers underwater views of marine life. Its 'Penguin Rooms' offer both over and underwater windows from where you can spot these cheerful birds.

Former post office 1898 The Post

1898 The Post in Ghent is located in a charming building that was a post office back in the day. Conceptualized in 1898 and built in 1909, this historic property now serves as a unique hotel after more than 100 years. Interestingly, all the rooms of this boutique hotel are based on mail themes like The Stamp, The Letter, and The Postcard.

Thematic Hotel Welcome

This hotel "welcomes" you to the world of art and imagination. Situated in Brussels, Hotel Welcome has swanky rooms, each boasting a distinct theme. From Japanese and Egyptian rooms to Congo and Silk Road rooms, you can easily choose any room where you would like to spend a night. In fact, some of these rooms even have their own Christmas tree!

Historic Sandton Grand Hotel Reylof

Sandton Grand Hotel Reylof is an 18th-century baroque mansion in Ghent and still preserves the era bygone through its decor. The rooms here feature high ceilings, large windows, and original artworks that give a contemporary touch. Additionally, the property also features furniture that dates back in time, gold ornaments that embellish its walls, and marble flooring that makes it look unusually grand.

A retired train Train Hostel

When the Train World Museum in Brussels announced its opening, the folks at Train Hostel bought a retired 30-tonne train car and parked it atop a 100-year-old building. Today, it is a unique hostel that has both dorms as well as rooms with private bathrooms. In addition to this, this quirky hostel features antiques that restore its historical element.