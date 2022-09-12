Lifestyle

Grab these 5 awesome things as souvenirs from Goa

Grab these 5 awesome things as souvenirs from Goa

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 12, 2022, 06:38 pm 2 min read

Besides memories, grab these five items from your Goa trip.

Goa is home to many bustling markets from where you can shop your heart out. From food and beverages to fashion and home decor, there's so much one can score from this stunning land of beaches. So if you're planning a trip to this tiny emerald land on the West Coast of India, here are five souvenirs you should definitely take back home.

Goan sip Feni

Feni is among the most popular souvenirs from Goa that you just can't return without. For the uninitiated, it is a traditional spirituous liquor that is available in two variants - cashew and coconut. This beverage is completely organic and natural, which makes it free from preservatives, added flavor, and colors. It has a strong fruity flavor and an astringent fragrance.

Goa on your plate Bebinca

If you have a sweet tooth, getting your hands on bebinca goes without saying. Made using eggs, flour, coconut milk, and sugar, this Goan dessert is baked layer by layer. This offering has a short shelf life, so buy this only a few hours away from your transit home. Since it's quite delicious and popular, it's easily available at all local confectioneries and supermarkets.

Art and story Azulejos Tiles

Looking for some traditional Goan handicrafts? Well, pick up some Azulejos tiles without second thoughts. One can spot these tiles right outside Goan streets, homes, sidewalks, and hotels. The paintings on these tiles showcase the stories of Goa - its happy-go-lucky people, lovely beaches, Kunbi dance, and more. You can buy a single tile, a mug, a plate, or a custom-made nameplate too.

Poll Which of the following places in India you wish to travel soon?

Traditional clothing Kunbi saree

Kunbi sarees are cotton-based pieces and feature large checks. These sarees are more often than not in red color and are perfect souvenirs to get your hands on. Late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks is the man behind reviving these sarees that are usually worn by tribal women of Goa. You can shop them from this designer's store in Panjim or at local shops too.

Decorative Coconut craft

Coconut is the state fruit of Goa, so it's a no-brainer that you must get your hands on products made from it. Goans use coconut shells to make bowls and various stunning artworks, which come across as some really thoughtful souvenirs. You can buy them in various shapes, designs, sizes, and patterns at almost any local market since they're available in abundance.