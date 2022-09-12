Lifestyle

5 unique things to take back home from Himachal Pradesh

5 unique things to take back home from Himachal Pradesh

Written by Sneha Das Sep 12, 2022, 06:01 pm 2 min read

Himachal Pradesh is known for its local handicrafts and intricate paintings.

Known for its magnificent snow-capped mountains, ancient monasteries, plunging valleys, lush forests, and clean air, Himachal Pradesh is a popular spot among tourists. Also known as the Land of Gods, the state is home to the Himalayas and houses numerous holy shrines. If you are planning a trip to Himachal Pradesh, don't forget to buy these five items.

Traditional headgears Himachali caps

Known as the cultural headdress of Himachal Pradesh, Himachali caps or Pahari topis are usually used by local people during the harsh winters to protect their heads. These hats are stylish, comfortable, and keep one warm. Local people also wear these hats during cultural events, marriages, or festivals in Himachal Pradesh. These circular hats have colorful and ethnic designs.

Some warmth amid cold Woolen clothes

Although cities like Shimla and Manali are mostly cool throughout the year, they're extremely chilly and snowy during winters. So you can get stylish and good-quality woolen clothes here at an affordable price. From sweaters, Kullu shawls, and mufflers to cardigans, gloves, and stoles, there's something for everyone up for grabs. You can visit Shimla's Tibetian Market or Mall Road for the best purchase.

Intricate designs Thangka paintings

Himachal Pradesh is well-known for its intricate paintings. Made by local Himachali artists, one of the most notable paintings found in the state is called thangka. A thangka is made on a cloth and displays Lord Buddha poses, images of Buddhist fairs, and festivals. The kangra painting style is also popular here which displays motifs based on the idealization of women.

So beautiful Himachali carpets and rugs

One of the most significant elements of Himachal Pradesh's handicrafts, souvenirs like rugs and carpets are worth buying. These rugs and carpets have a durable texture, rich intricate motifs, and enchanting designs reflecting the state's culture. The rugs are usually made of beaten wool. The common motifs on them include a garuda perched on a flowering tree, flutes, fully-bloomed lotus flowers, etc.

Traditional Himalayan handicrafts

Popular for its intricately-carved handicrafts reflecting the rich culture and tradition of the state, Himachal Pradesh is a paradise for shopaholics. You can get your hands on exquisitely-made wall hangings, ornaments, bags, wooden carvings, metal items, or beautiful Buddha sculptures. You can also buy Moharas i.e. masks of deities. Visit Shimla's Tibetan Market to buy some amazing arts, antiques, and handicrafts.