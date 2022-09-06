Lifestyle

Traveling to Kashmir? Get these 5 things home from there

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 06, 2022, 05:10 pm 2 min read

When in Kashmir, do get your hands on these five items.

Kashmir, aka "Paradise on Earth", is known for its picturesque landscapes and natural beauty. Among many activities that one can do here, shopping is one that's enjoyed by all. The reason? Well, you'll find a multitude of authentic Kashmiri products that will keep you hooked on this beautiful place. On that note, here are five things you must buy when in Kashmir.

Soft and warm Pashmina shawl

Kashmir garners a lot of attention for the variety of authentic Pashmina shawls that one can get there. Made of pure sheep wool, these shawls were worn by kings and queens back in the day as they were considered regal. They are extremely soft and warm, which makes them among the most sought-after souvenirs you can get home.

Hand-woven carpet Namda

Namda is a traditional Kashmiri carpet that features a stunning design. It's made using sheep's wool and prepared by felting instead of weaving, making it quite popular. In fact, it is widely thought to have been originated in the 11th century during the reign of Mughal emperor Akbar! Namda is available in varieties including plain, embroidered, cut, pure woollen, and blended cotton.

Home decor Paper mache products

Paper mache is all about converting waste into something useful and decorative. Such products feature a combination of paper pulp and adhesive solution, layered with paints to give them a fascinating appeal. This 14th-century technique is widely appreciated in Kashmir. You can grab a plethora of paper mache offerings like vases, boxes, coasters, and other decor items for your home sweet home.

Kashmir on your plate Dry fruits, fruits, and saffron

Kashmir offers an extensive array of authentic dry fruits, of which almonds, cashews, walnuts, hazelnuts, and figs are the most popular ones. Saffron is another offering that you must get your hands on. It is widely used across Kashmiri cuisine and is popular for its flavor and aroma. Fruits like apple, cherry, peach, plum, and kiwi are popular in Kashmir, so do buy them.

Sip some goodness Kahwah

Kahwah is Kashmir's contribution to the world of teas. This flavorful concoction is traditionally made using boiled green tea with local saffron, cardamom, cinnamon, and Kashmiri roses. Kashmiris also add crushed nuts or honey to make it more delicious. You can grab a few packs of authentic Kahwah in Kashmir as they are easily available in local markets.