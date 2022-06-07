India

Jammu and Kashmir: SIT to probe temple vandalism in Bhaderwah

The Vasuki Nag Temple in Bhaderwah of J&K's Doda district was allegedly vandalized by miscreants.

After the alleged vandalism at the Lord Vasuki Nag temple in Bhaderwah of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted on Monday to investigate the case, the police said. A case had been registered at the Bhaderwah Police Station after pictures of the alleged vandalism of the temple surfaced on the internet.

Context Why does this story matter?

This incident comes at a time when the country is witnessing a spate of title suits of religious sites, including the Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath Temple case.

The latest vandalism incident too has alleged communal overtones and is aimed at disturbing the otherwise peaceful co-existence of the communities in the region.

Additional forces Main door damaged, deities intact

A police officer said one of the police teams at the site found all the main idols of the temple intact but the robes of one of the deities were found on the ground. However, there was an attempt to break the donation box and the main door appeared to be damaged. Additional forces have been deployed in sensitive areas as a precautionary measure.

Roads blocked Protests in Bhaderwah and Gandoh

There were protests in parts of the district, including Bhaderwah and Gandoh, and roads at several places, including Domail, Sarol Bagh, Bhala, Seri Bazar, Gupt Ganga, and Bhalra, were blocked on Monday. The Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha in Bhaderwah called for a strike, following which shopkeepers reportedly observed a complete shutdown. Meanwhile, the cops assured the protesters that the culprits would be soon identified.

Protest 'Heinous crime aimed at vitiating communal harmony'

The residents of Bhaderwah condemned the "heinous" act saying it was aimed at vitiating the communal harmony and peace in the region. Sajid Mir, the sarpanch of Kursari Panchayat, said that they supported a thorough probe and the culprits should be brought to book. The J&K president of Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Purushottam Dadhichi, also led a protest in Jammu against the incident.

Appeals for peace Ghulam Nabi Azad condemns incident

Veteran Indian National Congress leader and former J&K Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who belongs to Bhaderwah town, condemned the "mischievous act" of some "miscreant elements." He also appealed to the people of Doda and especially Bhaderwah to maintain peace and harmony and let the administration deal with the miscreants who try to divide people and disturb peace and harmony in the region.