Zomato releases star-studded ad; features SRK, Rahman, Mary Kom, Bumrah
What's the story
Zomato has released its most ambitious ad yet, featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, music maestro AR Rahman, boxing champion Mary Kom, and cricket sensation Jasprit Bumrah. The video shared by Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on X (formerly Twitter) explores the "secret ingredient" that fuels greatness. It uses clips of the four icons—Rahman composing music, Bumrah training for cricket matches, Kom in the boxing ring, and Khan seated on a throne.
Highlights
'The secret ingredient is hustle...'
The ad features a voiceover saying, "What's their secret ingredient? The taste of sweat, the salt of tears. They wake up when it's dark, show up when it's hard." It concludes with the message: "There is no secret recipe. They just want it more. The secret ingredient is hustle. Fuel your hustle. Zomato." Goyal described the app's campaign as a belief in effort over everything else and emphasized that food serves as the fuel for this hustle.
Twitter Post
'This isn't just an ad...'
This isn't an ad. It’s a belief in effort over everything else.— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 15, 2025
Every day, millions of Indians tap ‘Place Order’ on @zomato in between their routines, responsibilities and dreams. Some are
building startups. Some are raising kids. Someare taking a break.pic.twitter.com/ObZ0XWJ7o8
Different stories, one…
Reviews
Ad receives mixed reactions online
The advertisement has received mixed reactions online. While many users praised it as a "banger" and a creative leap for Zomato, others were not so impressed. One comment read, "It's a good ad for getting the awards, not sure how it helps Zomato though." While another praised, "Consistency creates greatness, this beautifully captures effort powering every hidden dream." A user pointed out, "Inspiration seems to be Steve Jobs's 'Here's to the crazy ones' video." Another wrote, "Just give some discounts."