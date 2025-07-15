Zomato releases star-studded ad; features SRK, Rahman, Mary Kom, Bumrah

Highlights

'The secret ingredient is hustle...'

The ad features a voiceover saying, "What's their secret ingredient? The taste of sweat, the salt of tears. They wake up when it's dark, show up when it's hard." It concludes with the message: "There is no secret recipe. They just want it more. The secret ingredient is hustle. Fuel your hustle. Zomato." Goyal described the app's campaign as a belief in effort over everything else and emphasized that food serves as the fuel for this hustle.