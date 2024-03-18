Next Article

'Kung Fu Panda 4' box office collection

Box office: 'Kung Fu Panda 4' creates record in India

By Aikantik Bag 02:05 pm Mar 18, 202402:05 pm

What's the story Kung Fu Panda 4 made a splash on its opening weekend at the Indian box office, pulling in an impressive Rs. 13.15 crore ($1.59M). The feat placed it as the fifth highest-grossing premiere for a Hollywood animated film in India, hot on the heels of its predecessor, Kung Fu Panda 3, which holds fourth place. On a global scale, Kung Fu Panda 4 has left a significant mark with a worldwide gross of $177M.

Box office

Holding the fort amid steep competition from Bollywood biggies

Despite battling against Bollywood heavyweights Yodha and Shaitaan, Kung Fu Panda 4 held its own by surpassing the Rs. 10 crore mark within just three days of its release in India. The animated feature starring Jack Black saw consistent growth in earnings over the weekend, with collections escalating from Rs. 2.25 crore on Friday to a robust Rs. 5 crore by Sunday.

North America

More about its North American dominance

Kung Fu Panda 4 has enjoyed extraordinary success globally, raking in an estimated $68.8M worldwide. In North America, the animated comedy reigned supreme as the highest-grossing film for two consecutive weeks, bagging a weekend collection of $30M. This victory has propelled the film's total earnings to $107.7M in the United States and Canada.