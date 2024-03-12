Next Article

Zack Galifianakis has joined the cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season four

After Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Galifianakis joins Hulu's 'Only Murders...' S04

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:53 pm Mar 12, 202402:53 pm

What's the story Actor-comedian Zach Galifianakis is set to join the cast of Hulu's popular mystery-comedy series Only Murders in the Building for its fourth season. He will be working alongside stars like Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and others. Although details about Galifianakis's character are still under wraps, a source confirmed to Variety that his role will be "integral to the twists and turns of this season's investigation."

Context

Why does this story matter?

Early this month, the casting of Kumail Nanjiani was confirmed through a Variety report. The specifics of Nanjiani's character were not revealed, either. Other than him, the names of several actors joining the cast came forward, including the likes of Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, and Eugene Levy. Meryl Streep is also slated to return for the upcoming fourth season. OMITB first premiered in August 2021 and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Plot details

What will be the new season about?

The upcoming season will follow the mystery-solving trio as they journey to Los Angeles before returning to their base in New York. New characters, portrayed by Galifianakis, Shannon, Longoria, and Levy, will play significant roles in the investigation into the murder. Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich shared in a recent Deadline interview that Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Gomez) will begin the new season with their LA trip before heading back to The Arconia to find Sazz's killer.

Producers backing the project

Meet the creators and executive producers of the series

Co-created and co-written by Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building has become Hulu's most-watched original comedy series. The show's executive producers include Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal. Earlier, while talking to The Wrap, Gomez said about season three, "I do think this is our best season yet and I am beyond thrilled. [The team of the show] is constantly surprising me with storylines and the mystery of it all."

Popular and upcoming titles

A look at Galifianakis's famous works and upcoming projects

Best known for his role as Alan in The Hangover trilogy, Galifianakis's other notable works include Apple TV+'s The Beanie Bubble with Elizabeth Banks and Sarah Snook and an Emmy-nominated performance in the series Baskets. He also created and starred in the comedy talk show Between Two Ferns, which was later adapted into a movie. Galifianakis will also feature in the upcoming film The Winner and as the voice of Jumba in the live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch.