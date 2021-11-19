'Pam & Tommy' teaser: Hulu production deserves all makeup awards

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 19, 2021, 10:27 am

The teaser for Hulu's miniseries, Pam & Tommy, is finally here! Following actress-model Pamela Anderson, her ex-husband-drummer Tommy Lee's whirlwind relationship, and their infamous sex tape leak, the eight-episode series premieres on February 2, 2022. Winter Soldier Sebastian Stan and Cinderella Lily James will essay the lead roles. The series has been written by co-showrunner Rob Siegel and DV DeVincentis. Craig Gillespie is directing.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Anderson and Lee had famously got married in 1995, only after a few days of meeting each other. But the celebrity couple soon greeted immeasurable spotlight when a sex tape from their honeymoon was stolen and leaked to the public. Three years later, they won a copyright-infringement suit against the firm that spread the clip online. This show will present all this via "comedy."

Teaser

All the characters bear uncanny resemblance to their actual counterparts

The nearly two-minute-long clip introduces us to every major character in the narrative. We see Rand Gauthier (Seth Rogen), the man who had stolen the tape, showing it to Uncle Miltie (Nick Offerman), a porn producer, and both wondering what uproar it could create. We had said this about Stan and James earlier too, but everyone here bears unbelievable resemblance to their real-life counterparts.

History

This was how Gauthier got hold of the tape

For the unversed, Gauthier had stolen the tape out of revenge. A former pornstar, he used to work as an electrician when he was employed by Lee. After getting fired, the man had stolen the Mötley Crüe drummer's safe, which contained the sex tape. Considered to be the first viral video ever, the said tape wreaked havoc in the late 1990s.

Comments

Stylish teaser also promises show will raise some serious issues

Although makers are attempting to adopt a "comedic take" while narrating a horrific invasion of privacy that ruled headlines for days once, the teaser seems hopeful. In one scene, Lee says, "Not a big deal to me, I'm on that tape, same as you." To this, Anderson solemnly replies, "No, not like me at all." And, that's a bitter reality in our patriarchal society.