'The Wire' to 'True Detective': Best IMDb-rated crime drama shows

By Namrata Ganguly 09:00 pm Jan 08, 202409:00 pm

Highest IMDb-rated crime drama shows you must watch

Explore the cream of the crime drama genre, where each episode unfolds like a gripping chapter in a thrilling and unforgettable saga of mystery and intrigue. From pulse-pounding mysteries to intricate investigations, the below-curated list of shows has captivated audiences with their compelling narratives, complex characters, and suspenseful storytelling. Check out below the best crime drama shows rated by IMDb.

'The Wire' (2002-2008)- 9.3/10

The Wire stands as a groundbreaking crime drama that meticulously explores the complexities of Baltimore, Maryland. Created by David Simon, it delves into the interconnected lives of law enforcement, drug dealers, schools, and media, offering a gritty and realistic portrayal of systemic issues. With an ensemble cast and a social commentary that transcends the genre, it is hailed for its authenticity and storytelling depth.

'Sherlock' (2010- 2017)- 9.1/10

Sherlock is a modern adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's classic detective stories, set in contemporary London. Benedict Cumberbatch stars as the brilliant and eccentric detective Sherlock Holmes, with Martin Freeman as his loyal friend, Dr. John Watson. The series masterfully combines deductive reasoning with thrilling mysteries, creating a visually stunning and intellectually engaging portrayal of the iconic detective's adventures in the 21st century.

'Persona' (2018- )- 9/10

Persona or originally Şahsiyet is a Turkish drama that follows Agâh, a retired judicial officer, who, after receiving a terminal diagnosis, transforms into a vigilante seeking justice. Haluk Binginer's portrayal of Agâh earned critical acclaim for its depth and intensity. The series explores morality, redemption, and the consequences of one man's quest for retribution, creating a compelling and thought-provoking narrative that resonates with audiences.

'Fargo' (2014- )- 8.9/10

Inspired by the Coen Brothers's namesake film, Fargo is an anthology crime series that weaves dark humor and suspense across multiple seasons. Each installment introduces new characters and an original storyline, often involving crime, morality, and the unpredictable consequences of seemingly ordinary actions. The series, acclaimed for its stellar performances and distinctive narrative style, captures the quirky essence of the Coen Brothers's cinematic universe.

'True Detective' (2014- )- 8.9/10

True Detective is a gripping anthology crime series that weaves intricate narratives around intense investigations, often spanning multiple timelines. Each season features new characters and a distinct storyline, exploring the psychological toll of crime on detectives. With its compelling performances, atmospheric cinematography, and dark, philosophical undertones, the series has earned acclaim for redefining the crime drama genre and delivering thought-provoking narratives.