'Poker Face'-'We Are Lady Parts': Shows to binge-watch on Peacock

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Poker Face'-'We Are Lady Parts': Shows to binge-watch on Peacock

By Namrata Ganguly 05:50 pm Nov 16, 202305:50 pm

Best shows on Peacock to binge-watch

NBCUniversal's subsidiary, Peacock, not only hosts some of the best NBC shows, but it also has recently evolved as a treasure trove of some exciting originals. From gripping dramas to hilarious comedies, Peacock offers a diverse range of series that cater to varied tastes. Whether you're in the mood for thrilling suspense, laugh-out-loud moments, or compelling storytelling, this collection promises endless hours of entertainment.

2/6

'Poker Face' (2023- )

Created by Rian Johnson, the crime comedy-drama show Poker Face stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a casino employee who can tell when someone is lying with remarkable accuracy. Charlie takes off in her Plymouth Barracuda and, at each stop, meets a fresh group of people and bizarre crimes that she is compelled to look into and solve.

3/6

'Based on a True Story' (2023- )

Craig Rosenberg's comedy-thriller series Based on a True Story can serve as a fresh and lighter show to enjoy for true-crime fans. Kaley Cuoco plays a real estate agent; Chris Messina is a tennis coach. They are a couple who, after learning they are intimately connected to a killer known as the Westside Ripper, attempt to capitalize on the US's obsession with true crime.

4/6

'Queer as Folk' (2022- )

A re-imagination of the '90s British show, Queer as Folk is a groundbreaking series that boldly explores the lives and relationships of a group of gay men and women. With a raw and authentic portrayal of LGBTQ+ experiences, it delves into love, friendships, and the challenges faced by the community. Through its unapologetic storytelling, it remains a significant and influential part of television history.

5/6

'We Are Lady Parts' (2021- )

Created, written, and directed by Nida Manzoor, the British sitcom We Are Lady Parts is a fresh and irreverent comedy series that follows the journey of an all-female Muslim punk band in London. With humor, heart, a diverse cast, and a vibrant soundtrack, it explores themes of identity, friendship, and the pursuit of dreams and celebrates individuality while delivering a hilarious and empowering narrative.

6/6

'Superstore' (2015-2021)

The absolute binge-worthy show Superstore offers a hilarious and heartwarming take on the daily antics within a megastore. Led by the talented America Ferrera and an ensemble cast, the series navigates the absurdities of retail life, blending workplace comedy with social commentary. From quirky employees to outrageous customers, it explores the challenges and camaraderie in a uniquely entertaining way.