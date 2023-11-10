Best Hollywood movies about obsession

By Namrata Ganguly 12:56 pm Nov 10, 202312:56 pm

From the allure of forbidden desires to the destructive consequences of unrelenting fixation, Hollywood has delved into the complex and often unsettling theme of obsession. With our carefully curated list of movies, spanning genres like psychological horror and dark romances, check out the fascinating and often chilling tales of obsession that will captivate you with their intense character studies and dark narratives.

'Fatal Attraction' (1987)

Directed by Adrian Lyne, the psychological thriller film Fatal Attraction stars Michael Douglas, Glenn Close, and Anne Archer. It explores the destructive consequences of obsession and delves into its unsettling psychology and the terrifying consequences it can unleash. The film follows a married man's extramarital affair that spirals into a nightmare when his former lover becomes dangerously fixated on him and his family.

'Obsessed' (2009)

As the title suggests, Steve Shill's directorial suspense thriller Obsessed revolves around obsession and infidelity. Idris Elba and Beyoncé star as a married couple whose lives take a terrifying turn when a coworker (Ali Larter) becomes dangerously infatuated with the husband. As her fixation intensifies, the film delves into a gripping exploration of obsession's dark and perilous allure.

'Black Swan' (2010)

The haunting psychological thriller Black Swan explores the dark underbelly of the ballet world and takes you on a harrowing journey into obsession and madness as the line between reality and delusion blurs. Darren Aronofsky's directorial stars Natalie Portman as Nina, a talented but fragile dancer who surrenders to the psychological pressures of playing the lead in the New York City Ballet's Swan Lake.

'The Girl on the Train' (2016)

Based on Paula Hawkins's namesake novel, the mystery psychological thriller film The Girl on the Train stars Emily Blunt as a troubled woman who becomes entangled in the lives of a seemingly perfect couple through her daily train commute. As she uncovers hidden secrets and becomes obsessed with their story, the film explores the dangerous allure of preoccupation and the blurred lines of reality.

'The Voyeurs' (2021)

Directed by Michael Mohan, the suspense thriller film The Voyeurs delves into obsession, curiosity, and voyeurism in the digital age. It follows a young couple who become captivated by their neighbors' seemingly perfect lives and can't resist spying on them. As their voyeuristic behavior escalates, it leads to a series of dark and unpredictable consequences, exploring the disastrous results of intrusive curiosity.