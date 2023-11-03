Hollywood movies on vampires that are not 'Dracula'

In the spooky, creepy, scary, horrific, fictional world of cinema, there exists a fascination with vampires, including the iconic figure of Dracula. While the infamous Count Dracula by Bram Stoker has long been a central character in the realm of vampire lore, Hollywood has boldly ventured into uncharted territories, unearthing a treasure trove of bloodsucking tales. Check out some of the best below.

'What We Do in the Shadows' (2014)

What We Do in the Shadows is a 2014 mockumentary comedy film directed by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement. Set in Wellington, New Zealand, it humorously explores the daily lives of four vampire flatmates who struggle with the challenges of modern life, relationships, and their eternal thirst for blood. This clever and witty film offers a unique and hilarious take on the vampire genre.

'The Twilight Saga' (2008-2012)

Based on Stephenie Meyer's bestselling book series, the romance fantasy film series The Twilight Saga (Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn - Part 1 and Part 2). Centered on the romance between a human, Bella Swan, and a vampire, Edward Cullen, the series delves into the supernatural world of vampires and werewolves. It explores their complicated love story and the dangers it poses.

'Interview with the Vampire' (1994)

Directed by Neil Jordan, the 1994 gothic vampire film Interview with the Vampire is a dark and compelling adaptation of Anne Rice's novel. It features a star-studded cast including Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. The story unfolds as a vampire, Louis de Pointe du Lac, recounts his life story to a journalist, revealing the intricacies of immortality, love, and the enigmatic vampire, Lestat.

'The Lost Boys' (1987)

The 1987 horror-comedy film The Lost Boys, directed by Joel Schumacher, is a cult classic exploring the supernatural world of Santa Carla, California. The film follows two brothers who discover a local gang of vampires and embark on a perilous journey to save their family and town. Its humor, horror, and memorable characters are what make it an '80s vampire classic.

'The Hunger' (1983)

Tony Scott's 1983 supernatural erotic horror film The Hunger offers a seductive and stylish take on the vampire genre. Starring Catherine Deneuve, David Bowie, and Susan Sarandon, the film explores the love triangle between two immortal vampires and a human in modern-day New York. Their eternal existence, hedonistic lifestyle, and complex relationships unravel as they grapple with the consequences of their bloodthirst and passion.