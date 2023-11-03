Monali Thakur's birthday: Her hit collaborations with composer Pritam

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Monali Thakur's birthday: Her hit collaborations with composer Pritam

By Isha Sharma 09:52 am Nov 03, 202309:52 am

Happy birthday, Monali Thakur

When Monali Thakur participated in Indian Idol 2, who would have thought she'd go on to win a National Award one day? But she did, and in addition to enrapturing the audience with Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, she has also carved a distinctive place with songs like Sawaar Loon and Badri Ki Dulhania. On her 38th birthday, we look at her collaborations with Pritam.

2/5

'Zara Zara Touch Me'

Who can forget Katrina Kaif's racy outfits and the choreography that set Indian screens ablaze when she danced to Zara Zara Touch Me from Race? Thakur's voice gave the song the exact oomph factor and dynamism that it needed, making it one of the biggest hits of Kaif's career. Race, directed by Abbas-Mustan, had a memorable soundtrack, and Touch Me contributed to that reputation.

3/5

'Khwab Dekhe (Sexy Lady)'

Another song composed by Pritam that featured in Race, Khwab Dekhe is an out-and-out party track sung by Thakur, Neeraj Shridhar, and Pritam, and penned by Sameer. Shridhar and Thakur concoct magic together in this foot-tapping number, and Pritam's beats mean that listeners are hooked to the song after just one play. Replete with lies, treachery, and deception, Race can be watched on YouTube.

4/5

'Naina'

Naina featured in the relatively lesser-known film Kuchh Luv Jaisa and was filmed on Sumeet Raghavan, Shefali Shah, and Rahul Bose. The song is soft, melodious, and feels like the precursor of fresh romance, and the video also charts the dreams, desires, and love between a couple as they navigate the highs and lows of life. Mohit Chauhan was Thakur's co-singer in the song.

5/5

'Love Me Thoda Aur'

Love Me Thoda Aur, from the musical romance saga Yaariyan, was a massive hit upon its release because it catered directly to the youth. While the major portions of the song are dominated by Arijit Singh (whose voice was fresh and unheard of back then), Thakur's voice enters the melody like a relieving, soothing breeze in between, making it complete and whole.