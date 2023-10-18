'Tiger 3' poster: Salman-Katrina set to take on Emraan Hashmi

'Tiger 3' releases on November 12

Tiger is one of the most iconic characters donned by Salman Khan and the third installment Tiger 3 is enjoying massive buzz. As the makers gear up for a November 12 worldwide release, they have unveiled a new poster featuring the trio—Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. Recently, the much-awaited trailer was dropped and fans are eagerly waiting for the Diwali treat.

The actors are overwhelmed with the response

As per Pinkvilla, Khan and Kaif have also shared their thoughts on the heartwarming reactions to the movie's trailer. Kaif said, "Tiger and Zoya are two pieces of the same puzzle. They are charismatic and daredevil when they work together as a unit, and I'm thrilled to see how people are excited to see these two spies back in action, saving the day." Hashmi's role as the villain in the Maneesh Sharma directorial has piqued fans' interest.

