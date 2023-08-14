Ahead of 'Tiger 3,' revisiting standout factors of 'Tiger' franchise

Written by Isha Sharma August 14, 2023

The next installment in Yash Raj Films's money-churning Spy Universe, Tiger 3, fronted by Katrina Kaif-Salman Khan-Emraan Hashmi will release on Diwali. It's the third part in the high-octane Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai and has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. Before the makers unveil a glimpse on Tuesday, why not refresh our memories and revisit the franchise?

Action sequences provided cinegoers an experience like no other

The franchise could have been long forgotten were it not for its over-the-top yet intense chase sequences that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. The best part? Kaif received her fair share of fight scenes, too. Each installment takes a step further when it comes to executing the action, so it remains to be seen what Tiger 3 has in its arsenal.

Backstories of the protagonists made the spy films unconventional

The Tiger films are hailed for not simply concentrating on the action sequences but also for exploring the personal lives, vulnerabilities, and conflicts of the lead characters. R&AW Agent Avinash "Tiger" Singh Rathore and ISI agent Zoya Humaimi's backstories are chalked out in such a way that they are humanized and feel "real," especially in the second part when they have a son together.

Khan-Kaif's chemistry set the screens on fire

Khan and Kaif have collaborated on numerous movies together, but the ones in the Tiger franchise are extra noteworthy since they didn't reduce Kaif's character Zoya to a mere romantic interest or a damsel in distress, but showed her as Khan's equal. Their camaraderie naturally shone brightly in romantic scenes, but it was their action sequences performed together that stole the fandom's hearts.

Music is another contributing factor behind franchise's success

Another reason why both the Tiger films have carved a place in people's hearts is because of their timeless music albums which hold strong even after so many years. Mashallah, Laapata, Saiyaara from Ek Tha Tiger and Swag Se Swagat and Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai are testimonies of how excellent music can contribute to a movie's everlasting success.

