Ajaz Khan refutes drug case allegations after getting bail

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 22, 2023, 02:28 pm 3 min read

'Bigg Boss' fame Ajaz Khan opened up about his alleged involvement in drug case, after getting bail

Ajaz Khan, who rose to fame through his appearance on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 7, was released on bail on Friday after spending two years in prison. The actor was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2021 in connection with a drug-related matter. Recently, Khan opened up about his alleged involvement in the case and expressed frustration over the circumstances.

In 2021, NCB detained Khan at Mumbai Airport.

Following his detention, he was reportedly arrested in March of 2021, because of his association with the drug peddler Shadab Batata.

Notably, Khan's arrest was carried out by Sameer Wankhede, the former zonal director of the Mumbai NCB bureau, who is currently under investigation for the controversial raid on the Cordelia cruise ship in October 2021.

Khan denied any involvement in the drug case

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, the actor vehemently denied any involvement in the alleged drug case. Khan asserted that the police might have arrested him based on a concocted story, emphasizing, "There is no evidence against me as mentioned in the charge sheet. I pleaded in front of Wankhade." Khan further stated, "Today, the treatment Wankhade is receiving is a manifestation of karma."

Khan reflected on the profound losses he experienced during imprisonment

Reflecting on his 26-month-long incarceration, the actor revealed how he missed out on opportunities, such as the web series Inspector Avinash. "My family was going through depression. My son was going to a psychiatrist for therapy. I couldn't meet him for six months initially because I couldn't face him. When I went inside, I broke down mentally, physically, and emotionally," Khan further elaborated.

The actor shared grievances regarding the condition of jail, too

Khan was confined in Arthur Road Jail, the same facility where actor Sanjay Dutt served his sentence. Talking about the harsh conditions of the jail, Khan shared, "Even prisoners have human rights in jail, but here we didn't have that. We didn't have good food, nor sleeping space." He further elaborated, "With a capacity for 800 inmates, there were around 3,500 prisoners."

Meanwhile, a look at Khan's acting career

Khan is an actor known for his appearances in films such as Rakta Charitra, Lakeer ka Fakeer, Dookudu, and Allah Ke Banday. On the small screen, Khan has acted in TV serials including Rahe Tera Aashirwaad and Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki. However, he gained popularity in 2013 when he participated in the popular reality show BB7 as a contestant, hosted by Salman Khan.