Delhi

CBI raids underway in corruption case involving Safdarjung Hospital doctor

CBI raids underway in corruption case involving Safdarjung Hospital doctor

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 30, 2023, 04:25 pm 1 min read

CBI raids in Delhi to bust alleged nexus of corruption between Safdarjung Hospital doctors and middlemen

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) allegedly conducted raids at numerous locations in Delhi on Thursday to expose an alleged corruption case involving Safdarjung Hospital﻿ doctors and middlemen. According to reports, the raids were conducted in the national capital to expose the nexus after the probe agency received complaints about a doctor and middlemen.

CBI finds increment documents related to corruption

An official told ANI: "After the agency had received complaints related to a doctor and middlemen, raids in Delhi were conducted last evening to expose the nexus between them. During raids, CBI found increment documents related to corruption. Documents have been seized." "A few people, including a doctor from the neurosurgery department and middlemen, have been apprehended by the central agency," added the official.

Twitter post confirming the CBI search