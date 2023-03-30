CBI raids underway in corruption case involving Safdarjung Hospital doctor
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) allegedly conducted raids at numerous locations in Delhi on Thursday to expose an alleged corruption case involving Safdarjung Hospital doctors and middlemen. According to reports, the raids were conducted in the national capital to expose the nexus after the probe agency received complaints about a doctor and middlemen.
CBI finds increment documents related to corruption
An official told ANI: "After the agency had received complaints related to a doctor and middlemen, raids in Delhi were conducted last evening to expose the nexus between them. During raids, CBI found increment documents related to corruption. Documents have been seized." "A few people, including a doctor from the neurosurgery department and middlemen, have been apprehended by the central agency," added the official.