Delhi

NH-48 on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway to be closed for 90 days

NH-48 on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway to be closed for 90 days

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 11, 2023, 01:00 pm 1 min read

Reportedly, around 75,000 vehicles cross the stretch every day

A 500-meter stretch of National Highway 48 (NH-48) on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway would soon be shut for 90 days to facilitate the construction of two underpasses and a flyover, Hindustan Times reported. The closure near the Shiv Murti intersection will allow the upcoming projects to connect Dwarka with South Delhi, the Delhi Traffic Police officials said on Friday, per the publication.

Vehicles to be diverted toward slip roads

According to SS Yadav, Delhi's special commissioner of police (traffic), the traffic on NH-48 near the Shiv Murti intersection will be redirected to new slip roads constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Yadav also added the NHAI would be given a no-objection certificate by Tuesday to begin the construction of the aforementioned projects. Reportedly, around 75,000 vehicles cross the stretch daily.