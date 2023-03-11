Delhi

Minor among 3 held for harassing Japanese woman on Holi

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 11, 2023

The Delhi Police has held three individuals, including a minor, in connection with the harassment of a Japanese woman on Holi in Paharganj. The police said a search for the accused was carried out after the video of the incident went viral on social media. A group of men groped and harassed the woman on the pretext of applying colors on Holi, said reports.

Why does this story matter?

The arrests come just a few days after a viral video showed a group of individuals ganging up on a Japanese woman in Delhi'a Paharganj and smearing colors on her face, allegedly against her will. The video triggered a massive outrage across the country.

Netizens also pointed out the irony that the incident occurred on International Women's Day, which coincided with Holi this year.

Victim woman was Japanese tourist: Police

The victim woman was a Japanese tourist who has now left for Bangladesh, the police said. They also revealed that the accused were identified after meticulous efforts through local intelligence and field officers. The accused individuals confessed to the incident, and the video of the incident is being analyzed to ascertain certain details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Delhi) Sanjay Kumar Sain told PTI.

Delhi Police in touch with Japanese embassy

Meanwhile, the victim reportedly hasn't filed any complaint with the Delhi Police or the Japanese embassy. "No complaint or call relating to any kind of misbehavior with any foreigner has been received at Paharganj Police Station. An email has been sent to the Japanese embassy requesting help in establishing the identity of the girl or any other details about the incident," the police said.

Delhi Police's statement after Paharganj Holi incident

Providing an update after the incident, Delhi Police also released an official statement and said, "The boys seen in the video have been identified after meticulous efforts through field officers and local intelligence. Three boys including one juvenile have been apprehended and enquired." "They have confessed/admitted about the incident/happening seen in the video," it added.

Know about Paharganj Holi incident

In the viral clip, one of the accused individuals is seen smashing an egg on the victim's head while others forcefully smear color on her face. Finding it hard to escape the gang, the woman says "bye, bye" to escape that situation. While she does smile at the camera once, when one of the accused touched her again, she slaps him and leaves.

Completely shameful behavior: DCW chairperson reacts to incident

Soon after the video of the incident went viral, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal took to Twitter and said that she was issuing a notice to the police to probe the matter and arrest the culprits. "Very disturbing videos getting viral on social media showing sexual harassment with foreign nationals on Holi!" Maliwal tweeted on Friday.

Check out Swati Maliwal's Twitter post

Very distrubing videos getting viral on social media showing sexual harassment with foreign nationals on Holi! I am issuing notice to Delhi Police to examine these videos and arrest the perpetrators! Completely shameful behaviour! — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) March 10, 2023

Delhi recorded 17% rise in crimes against women last year

According to the Delhi Police, the national capital saw a 17% rise in crimes against women in the first six-and-half months of 2022 compared to 2021. While instances of assault on women increased by 19%, cases of cruelty by husbands and in-laws rose 29%. The data also showed that Delhi recorded 7,887 cases of crimes against women between January 1 and July 15, 2022.