Entertainment

Air India urination row: Vivek Agnihotri calls out media

Air India urination row: Vivek Agnihotri calls out media

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 07, 2023, 09:59 pm 3 min read

Vivek Agnihotri calls out the media in the Air India urination case

Shankar Mishra, who reportedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on Air India's New York-Delhi flight in November, has become the talk of the nation. The act has been condemned by all, and the accused has also been arrested from Bengaluru. Now, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, known for his controversial opinions, got into the debate while replying to journalist Rajdeep Sardesai's tweet on the incident.

Journalist Sardesai's take on the issue

Rajdeep Sardesai tweeted about the tendency of selective outrage in the country and wrote, "So drunk businessman found urinating on co-passenger in flight is one Shekhar Mishra: what if his name was a Khan?" "Guess who would be doing cartwheels of outrage on prime time and social media? A Mishra or a Khan, law must be same for all as should response. Agree? (sic)"

Agnihotri's response to Sardesai's tweet

Retweeting Sardesai's post, Agnihotri called out the media for discrimination. He wrote, "The law is same for everyone. Be it Arfa or Rajdeep. It's the media (vulture media, according to you) which discriminates." Speaking about the accused Air India passenger, he added, "I am sure if it was a Khan, you would have called him a victim by now. Please think and reflect."

Look at what Vivek Agnihotri posted on Twitter

Dear @sardesairajdeep,

The law is same for everyone. Be it Arfa or Rajdeep. It’s the media (vulture media, according to you) which discriminates. I am sure if it was a Khan, you would have called him a victim by now. Pl think and reflect. https://t.co/slo2YXIms6 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 6, 2023

Mishra arrested, Wells Fargo sacks him

Shankar Mishra allegedly peed on an elderly passenger on Air India's New York-New Delhi flight on November 26. The elderly woman also accused the Air India staff crew of being unprofessional despite her complaint. Mishra has been arrested from his sister's residence in Bengaluru. On Friday, Wells Fargo sacked him from the company. The accused was the India VP of the US-based firm.

Air India releases statement

Tata Sons-owned Air India CEO Campbell Wilson also shared a statement apologizing to the woman who was subjected to harassment. He also stated that the concerned cabin crew members and one pilot have been de-rostered. Wilson further said that the airline was also reviewing the policy of serving alcohol and reportedly acknowledged that the company did not manage things promptly.

Similar incident on another Air India flight

In December, another similar incident took place on a Paris-Delhi Air India flight which triggered social media outrage. Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday issued a notice to the Delhi Police regarding the same and sought a report on the action taken against Air India for its negligence on the matter. The deadline for the report is January 10, 2023.