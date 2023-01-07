India

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra arrested from Bengaluru

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 07, 2023, 10:41 am 3 min read

Shankar Mishra, wanted by the Delhi Police for urinating on an elderly woman on an Air India New York-Delhi flight in November, has been arrested from Bengaluru and brought to Delhi. On Friday, the accused was also sacked by his employer Wells Fargo. The American multinational financial services company also stated that the allegations against Mishra were "deeply disturbing."

Why does this story matter?

While the shocking incident happened on November 26, an FIR in the matter was filed only on January 4, almost 40 days later.

Notably, the complaint was filed after the woman wrote to Air India parent Tata Sons' Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

As per the airline, no complaint was filed earlier as the victim rescinded her initial request for Mishra's arrest after reaching a settlement.

Police teams were sent to Mumbai, Bengaluru to catch Mishra

A senior officer on Friday said that Mishra was untraceable despite teams being sent to his Mumbai residence, where he wasn't found. "Technical investigation revealed that Mishra's last location to be Bengaluru and hence police teams were sent to the city (sic)," an officer told The Indian Express. "We have also contacted Mishra's US-based company Wells Fargo who have joined the probe," they added.

We find these allegations deeply disturbing: Wells Fargo

"Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behavior and we find these allegations [against Mishra] deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo," the company said in its official statement on Friday evening. On November 26, Mishra reportedly unzipped his pants and urinated on the elderly co-passenger in business class under the influence of alcohol.

Mishra releases WhatsApp chat with woman

Earlier, Mishra revealed his WhatsApp chats with the woman and claimed she had "condoned the alleged act" and showed no intention of filing a complaint. But as Mishra was missing, an airport alert or a lookout notification was released earlier as cops searched for him.

Accused got victim's clothes, bags cleaned: Mishra's lawyers

In a statement through his lawyers, Akshat Bajpai and Ishanee Sharma, Mishra claimed that the victim's bags and clothes were cleaned on November 28 and delivered to her later. "The WhatsApp messages between the accused and the lady clearly show that the accused had got the clothes and bags cleaned on November 28, and the same was delivered on November 30," their statement said.

Paid compensation to woman via Paytm: Mishra

The accused further said that he paid the money to the woman agreed upon by both via Paytm on November 28. Later on December 19, however, the woman's daughter returned the money. "The lady's persisting grievance was only concerning the adequate compensation being paid by the airline for which she has raised a subsequent complaint on December 20," Mishra said.

Accused has full faith in judicial system: Mishra's lawyers

Mishra's lawyers also claimed that the "settlement" reached by both parties was affirmed in the submitted cabin crew's statements as well. "The accused has full faith in the judicial system of the country and will cooperate with the investigation process," his lawyers said.