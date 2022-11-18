India

Shraddha Walkar consulted shrink, red-flagged Poonawalla's anger issues, violent streak

Written by Prateek Talukdar Nov 18, 2022, 07:06 pm 3 min read

Poonawala took 10 hours to chop Walkar's body into 35 pieces and took 'breaks' to smoke cigarettes and drink beer; he later ordered food and watched Netflix too

Shraddha Walkar—who was murdered by her live-in partner Aftab Ameen Poonawalla in Delhi—had consulted a therapist in Mumbai for her depression and his anger issues and violent streak. A social worker reportedly referred her, and she consulted the doctor over the phone in February 2021. The therapist was close to her Mumbai call center, but Walkar refused to visit the hospital, citing the pandemic.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Delhi Police arrested Poonawala last week for murdering Walkar on May 18, chopping up her body into 35 pieces, and clinically disposing of it after storing it in a fridge for many days.

They reportedly met via a dating app while working in Mumbai and moved to Delhi earlier in 2022 as the parents of the deceased didn't approve of their interfaith relationship.

Information Walkar was worried Poonawala might harm her, himself

The couple reportedly fought frequently, and Walkar told the doctor in February 2021 that she was worried Poonawalla might harm her or himself. The doctor told Walkar about the need for a couple's therapy and advised her to visit the hospital since consultation and diagnosis over the phone were difficult. The doctor told News18 the hospital was a designated COVID-19 facility at the time.

Details Custody extended for five days

It has also been revealed that the couple's relationship was abusive and toxic. The police said Poonawala confessed to having planned to kill Walkar a week before the incident. The fight that led to her murder reportedly erupted over bringing household items from their hometown, Vasai. He was sent to five-day police custody on Saturday, which was again extended by five days on Thursday.

Information Accused to undergo narco test

Poonawalla would undergo a narco test, for which Delhi's Saket Court has given a go-ahead. Cops have, meanwhile, found bloodstains in the kitchen of the couple's rented flat in Chhattarpur. The blood samples, along with that of Walkar's father's DNA, have been sent for examination. After the murder, Poonawalla also transferred Rs. 54,000 from her bank account online. Reportedly, he's remorseless after the act.

Evidence Clothes, skull not found yet, water bill pending

The rented flat has a pending water bill of Rs. 300, indicating a large amount of water Poonawalla might have used to clean the house and hide evidence. A bag, suspected to contain Walkar's belongings, was also recovered. Walkar's skull remains to be found along with the clothes the couple wore on the day of the incident, allegedly thrown in a moving garbage vehicle.

Nabbed How was Poonawalla caught?

Walkar's family reportedly filed a missing report in Maharashtra in May. However, when the police contacted Poonawalla, he said he wasn't in touch with her. Later, when the Delhi Police began probing the case, he said that Walkar left the house on May 22. However, the police traced the location of a transaction from Walkar's bank account and activity from her Instagram to Chhattarpur.